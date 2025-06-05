Florida stands up against woke mind virus and rejects leftist university president who promised 'DEI 2.0'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The defeat of Santa Ono, as the sole nominee to lead the University of Florida, is a success for Florida but also for the higher education system across the country.

For a long time, our best universities fell like dominoes to the woke mind virus. Schools where rigor and merit were meant to flourish became institutions of identity politics and far-out leftism. They moved seamlessly from safe spaces to land acknowledgements to anti-Israel encampments. Education was an afterthought.

Ono was the former University of Michigan president. For Michigan, he was considered a "moderate." A moderate in this case meant someone who promised, in his inauguration speech in 2023, to implement "DEI 2.0" and described racism as "one of America’s original sins."

In the strategy document for that DEI 2.0, the plan was to "emphasize DEI in terms of strategic priorities; build a campuswide effort; develop institutional and constituent capacity to implement and improve DEI initiatives; fully institutionalize DEI into the university; and ensure continued progress and long-term sustainability."

In his previous role as president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia, Ono made land acknowledgments and wrote an op-ed about the "systemic racial inequities" that "permeate the halls of academia."

Ono clearly had a lifelong devotion to inserting leftist politics in his roles.

After October 7, he said he would commit the University of Michigan to "a shared commitment to pluralism, to mutual respect and to freedom of speech and diversity of thought." That didn’t happen. Radical anti-Israel protesters were able to frequently interrupt events with no repercussions and the free speech of those who disagreed with them went unprotected.

Over the last few weeks, Ono had been on something of a rehabilitation tour. In an op-ed in early May, Ono wrote that he agreed "with the state leadership’s vision and values for public higher education" and that, "Public universities have a responsibility to remain grounded in academic excellence, intellectual diversity and student achievement. That means rejecting ideological capture, upholding the rule of law, and creating a culture where rigorous thinking and open dialogue flourish."

But just a month earlier, in April, Ono had signed an anti-Trump letter as the administration used pressure to force universities receiving public funds to curtail illegal activities on their campuses. Ono had his name scrubbed from the letter once he was being considered for the UF role. His flip-flop had been so sudden that it was impossible to trust. Of course, people develop and change over the course of their lives, and it’s possible Ono has realized how damaging his past support for these far-left policies had been, but the recency of his conversion had given many pause.

Success has many fathers, of course, and a number of people and organizations are rushing to take credit for knocking down the Ono pick. But the real credit goes to the Florida Board of Governors, the majority of whom were appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It took guts to overturn the unanimous vote for Santa Ono of the University of Florida Board of Trustees and stand strong against someone who was seen as a prestigious choice for UF. The BoG final vote was 10–6 with one member abstaining.

Several members of the Board of Governors asked excellent, probing questions of Ono, trying to get to the bottom of his beliefs. Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Alan Levine, in particular, asked pointed questions about Ono’s lack of response to the anti-Israel protests that had rocked the UM campus. Ono didn’t have a great answer on why he took so little action to stop the encampments, the vandalism or the interruptions of events at UM. "Antisemitism will not rear its head again," Ono promised. Not at the University of Florida it won’t.