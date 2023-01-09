'Fat-shaming' is bad and exercising is racist. No wonder childhood obesity is soaring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States.

Because of this, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, emphasizing the need for intensive action including surgery and medication.

In 2017-2019, the CDC reported about 20 percent of kids were obese, defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 95th percentile of the CDC sex-specific BMI-for-age growth charts.

Further, kids gained weight at an increased rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who were already overweight. Over the past three decades, childhood obesity rates have tripled in the U.S., and today, one of three children is overweight or obese.

Remote learning, removal of extracurricular sports and social activities all contributed to sedentary lifestyles adopted during the pandemic. Because of the expected downfall, the American Academy of Pediatrics called for in-person educational instruction to resume by the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, they were not as cavalier with their recommendations regarding social and athletic activities.

For many, normal activities didn’t resume until late 2021, and for some, they still haven’t.

TYPE 2 DIABETES: STUDY PREDICTS ‘STARTLING’ RISE OF THE CONDITION AMONG AMERICA'S YOUNG PEOPLE

While the pandemic and overall increased use of electronic devices have largely contributed to rising obesity rates in our youth, they are not solely to blame.

The term "fat-shaming" was born over the last decade that led to many physicians too afraid to have honest discussions about weight with patients.

Doctors have been told to refrain from using words such as "overweight" and "obese," widely accepted medical terms, and to instead replace them with phrases like "above a healthy weight" in an effort not to make someone feel bad about excess weight.

The American Academy of Pediatrics too stressed the importance of using sensitive and non-stigmatizing language when discussing weight, focusing more on the stigma of being overweight than the medical urgency of it.

Mainstream and social media are promoting the trending movement advocating for body positivity and "self-love," including being overweight.

Social media influencers and other famous faces have taken over pop culture with millions of followers trying to cultivate a platform to promote plus-sized bodies.

Teen-sensation pop star Lizzo, is known for speaking out about her weight. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said receiving an Emmy award in 2022.

A recent TIME magazine interview even suggested exercise to be an activity with roots in White supremacy. The piece, titled 'The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise,' describes how exercise began in the early 1900s by white Americans seeking to strength their race amid increasing immigration.

Advocacy groups have even created a Plus Size Appreciation Day to "remind ourselves that when it comes to beauty, one size doesn't fit all…celebrate the curves that men and women everywhere rock."

It is important to note, Plus Size Appreciation Day is only recognized in the United States, not internationally. Perhaps that is because in most high-income countries, around two-thirds of adults are overweight or obese. In the U.S., 70 percent are.

To sum it up, the messages being delivered are, discussing weight is bad and exercising is racist.

No wonder childhood obesity is up.

While body positivity is undeniably important for one’s mental health, the line has been blurred regarding the known detriments to physical health from being overweight.

The key message should not be fat versus thin, rather, the focus should be on lowering the risk of preventable chronic conditions associated with obesity such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, joint problems, and cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Childhood obesity in the United States is a serious public health problem that cannot be fixed with a pill. It will take an all-hands on deck approach to create a healthier environment within the family for the long-term benefit of the child since kids who are overweight are more likely to be overweight through adulthood.

One of the best approaches to reduce childhood obesity is to improve eating and exercise habits of the entire family and ensure families have access to healthy, unprocessed food.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From a medical standpoint, the normalizing of obesity must end to prevent the overwhelming amount of chronic illness that is sure to ensue.

Ultimately, it is vital to acknowledge excess body fat is risky and leads to many chronic diseases.

While body positivity should be promoted, it must be taken into consideration people receiving and promoting proper information about the risks associated with being overweight.