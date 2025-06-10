Ending California’s EPA power-grab will jump-start American auto and RV manufacturing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and Republicans in the House and Senate on Thursday finally ended California’s outsized authority to dictate national emissions standards for new cars, trucks, RVs and engines.

This win is another step toward rebuilding American manufacturing strength.

The EPA, under President Joe Biden, granted California exemption waivers to the Clean Air Act, handing California the keys to set their own extreme emissions regulations – including the requirement that nearly all vehicles sold in the state must be electric by 2035.

Knowing that the people’s representatives in Congress would reject their most extreme policies, the Biden administration had to rely on these workarounds to push their Green New Scam agenda.

Biden’s Clean Air Act waiver allowed other states to follow California’s lead, creating a patchwork of misguided rules. More than a dozen states and D.C. follow California’s standards, drastically changing the dynamics of America’s critical auto and RV manufacturing industry without Congress having a say.

In practice, this means California effectively set the standards for the automotive industry, and most Americans have been forced to live under a regulatory framework that none of our representatives ever voted on.

This ends now. Rep. Yakym, R-Ind., along with House Republicans, took action to end this power grab, passing three disapproval resolutions under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal the EPA waivers. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., shepherded these three measures through the Senate, which today earned President Trump’s signature.

Republicans across the country knew there was no time to waste. Beginning this year, California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulations would have started requiring new heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks and RVs, to be zero-emission. This regulation threatened the RV supply chain by limiting the availability of chassis for motor homes.

Eleven states and D.C. adopted this mandate, which impacts 25% of the heavy-duty vehicle market in the United States, essentially making it the new national standard.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Hoosier State, especially Indiana’s Second District, home to Rep. Yakym and the RV Capital of the World, where nearly 90% of America’s RVs are built. This industry directly supports more than 60,000 Hoosier jobs, pays over $4.3 billion in wages, and generates a total economic output of $22 billion across the state.

RV production is also critical to many other states which is why 13 Democrats joined Republicans in the bipartisan, commonsense vote against the Biden EPA’s RV waiver.

Reversing California’s emissions power grab is essential to RV, automotive and engine manufacturing industries in the state of Indiana and across America.

The Clean Air Act was never intended to effectively give one state the power to dictate emissions standards for entire industries across the country. Congress prohibited states from establishing separate vehicle and engine regulations except under "compelling and extraordinary conditions" that apply specifically to that state.

We’ve seen this before. As a U.S. senator, Gov. Braun used the Congressional Review Act to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses, a fight that ended with the Supreme Court striking it down. The CRA exists for moments like this, an expedited option to rein in the executive branch, reverse unnecessary red tape and prohibit substantially similar EPA actions in the future.

Hardworking Hoosiers shouldn’t have to bear the weight of federal overreach. National rules should be set by the people’s elected representatives, not by unelected regulators or one state’s agenda.

Ending this EPA-California backroom deal will protect American jobs, unlock our full manufacturing potential, and ensure the shift to electric vehicles is driven by innovation and consumer choice, not bureaucrats in Washington or Los Angeles.

We applaud Republicans in the House and Senate and President Trump for taking a strong stand against the previous administration’s Green New Deal overreach. The result will be stronger American manufacturing of cars, trucks, RVs and engines.

Rep. Rudy Yakym, a Republican, represents Indiana's 2nd Congressional District.