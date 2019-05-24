Douglas MacKinnon: Milkshake attacks are not funny -- Left needs to condemn vile pranks before it's too late

Why do so many on the left seem to take so much joy from the threatening harassment and physical assaults against “right-wing” candidates, personalities, and political staff?

It’s not funny. It’s quite dangerous, and it’s escalating: the latest trend of the far-left being “milkshake attacks” on candidates they oppose.

In Britain, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was the latest target of these milkshake attacks -- something the far-left Twitter universe and even “mainstream” journalists here in the United States found quite amusing.

The team over at "CBS This Morning" recently reported on the attack of Farage, and you can actually hear them laughing and giggling in the background as the tape rolls.

UK MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT OVER FARAGE MILKSHAKE THROWING

First, it was eggs thrown at “right-wing” candidates. Then pies in the face. Now milkshakes.

What if the next attack is a beaker full of acid? Will the far-left Twitter universe and American mainstream journalists laugh at that as well?

Liberal politicians, journalists, celebrities, and academics should loudly and continually condemn these assaults. And yet, they don’t.

Again, a quick search of Twitter shows many of them sharing the video of these milkshake attacks in outright glee.

As we have seen here in the United States, it does not take much for unchallenged vile rhetoric to escalate into something much worse and much more dangerous.

With “Trump-Derangement-Syndrome” twisting the minds of so many on the left, we bore witness to the escalation from the rhetorical to physical harassment and threats.

Anarchists from the Democratic Socialists of America confronted former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in a restaurant. Keep in mind, they did this with her security detail present while simultaneously using social media to order more protesters to the scene.

The threat escalated so quickly that the Secretary of Homeland Security and her security detail were forced to flee.

Add to that examples such as first-daughter Ivanka Trump -- with her children -- not only being confronted on an aircraft but followed off the plane and harassed in the airport terminal as she tried to walk away; Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos being chased and screamed at in a restaurant or forced to flee from events by enraged liberal protesters; former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt being continually threatened in public and on aircraft.

Where does the left draw the line on these threats? When do the liberal adults in the room say, “Enough is enough”?

Has-been actor Peter Fonda once horrifyingly suggested that Barron Trump be “ripped from his mother’s arms and put in a cage with pedophiles.” He later walked back the vile remark but the silence from his colleagues in Hollywood was not only deafening but illuminating.

If you are a Republican, conservative, or Christian speaker, you are either no longer welcome on most college campuses or need police protection as the anarchists threaten your life while setting fires, vandalizing school property and instigating riots...all in the name of “peace.”

Today, many liberals are literally laughing themselves silly in happiness over these “milkshake attacks” on “right-wing” activists.

But what if it were Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, or British Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn on the receiving end of such “hilarious” attacks from conservative pranksters?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We all know what the reaction would be from liberal politicians, journalists, celebrities, and academics. They would scream bloody murder and demand justice.

Let’s hope that they speak out now before someone on their side escalates the “pranks” into something truly terrible.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DOUGLAS MACKINNON