Farage: Treat Twitter like a biased publisher and sue
Tech companies are taking the lead in suppressing any voices that dissent against the left. In the past few days, Apple, Facebook, Youtube, Spotify, and othercompanies have all banned Alex Jones from using their platforms. Once that precedent was set, it took no time at all for other voices to fall victim. Brexit leader Nigel Farage believes Twitter and others should be treated like biased publishers. #Tucker
Nigel Farage on the 'red line' Trump 'ban'
President Trump is set to visit the U.K. next week, and one of the top priorities of her Majesty's government could keeping Trump away from Brexit leader Nigel Farage. According to the Daily Telegraph, British officials allegedly have told Trump that he cannot meet with Farage during his visit - a demand Downing Street denies. #Tucker