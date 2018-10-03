Nigel Farage joined the network in January 2017 and currently serves as a contributor for FOX News Channel (FNC), offering political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network's daytime and primetimeRead More

programming.

Prior to joining FNC, Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader from 2006 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2016. In 1993, he became a founding member of UKIP after leaving the Conservative Party in protest at the signing of Maastricht Treaty in 1992. Farage was elected to European Parliament as a representative for South East England in 1999 and began his career as a commodities trader in 1982.