Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

Disney's woke Snow White, the only thing to save Democrats, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Entire communities have been failed by the 'status quo' in education, says Sean Hannity Video

Entire communities have been failed by the 'status quo' in education, says Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the 'institutional failure' of the Education Department on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the 'institutional failure' of the Education Department. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Many federal judges are overstepping their power, but 'impeachment!' is not the answer. Continue reading…

LINDA MCMAHON – My vision for eliminating the Department of Education. Continue reading…

DIGITAL ASSETS – This is how we protect US dollar dominance in the digital age. Continue reading…

IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID – The surprising way Trump can unleash America’s comeback. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the governor of Minnesota for mocking Tesla while his state invested in it. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Tim Walz is laughing about Americans' retirement Video

MARK PENN – The only thing that will save Democrats in the age of Trump. Continue reading…

MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL – Will woke Snow White cause Disney's fall? Continue reading…

THE FUTURE OF NATURE – Let's combat environmental extremism with common sense. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

This article was written by Fox News staff.