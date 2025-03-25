Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

Disney lost its way, Democrats' efforts to bring in more voters, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: This is the state of the Democratic Party Video

Sean Hannity: This is the state of the Democratic Party

Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks controversial statements from Rep. Jasmine Crockett and protests from Democrats over Elon Musk on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host unpacks controversial statements from Rep. Jasmine Crockett and protests from Democrats over Elon Musk. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – What is the congressional GOP waiting for? Continue reading…

SEN. MARK WARNER – Our intelligence leaders owe Americans answers to these questions. Continue reading…

ONWARD! – Trump can help America open a new frontier right here in the US. Continue reading…

BORDER CRISIS – Mexico is poisoning Southern California. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unpacks Democrats' efforts to bring in more voters. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: AOC offered some pungent advice during her tour with Bernie Sanders Video

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE – The EPA's environmental regulation rollback puts Americans last. Continue reading…

THE HAPPIEST PLACE? – When Disney lost its way — and how they can find it again. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – Networks skip the news, pretend they're on 'Law & Order' defending Venezuelan gang. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.24.25

03.24.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.