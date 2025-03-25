Disney lost its way, Democrats' efforts to bring in more voters, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host unpacks controversial statements from Rep. Jasmine Crockett and protests from Democrats over Elon Musk. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – What is the congressional GOP waiting for? Continue reading…

SEN. MARK WARNER – Our intelligence leaders owe Americans answers to these questions. Continue reading…

ONWARD! – Trump can help America open a new frontier right here in the US. Continue reading…

BORDER CRISIS – Mexico is poisoning Southern California. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unpacks Democrats' efforts to bring in more voters. Continue watching…

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE – The EPA's environmental regulation rollback puts Americans last. Continue reading…

THE HAPPIEST PLACE? – When Disney lost its way — and how they can find it again. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – Networks skip the news, pretend they're on 'Law & Order' defending Venezuelan gang. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…