Deroy Murdock: Dems won’t take ‘no collusion’ for an answer

Even after Christopher Columbus sailed from Spain to the New World and back, some naysayers surely clung to their shattered superstitions like life preservers after a shipwreck. “Who cares what Columbus says?” they likely whined. “The Earth IS flat. Columbus must have turned around and come home before he fell over the edge.”

Today’s Democrats resemble those 15th-century bitter-enders. No matter what, many insist that Donald Trump and Russia colluded to win the White House. Even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation finally repudiated their destructive myth, they still scream: “Collusion!”

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D- Calif., is the spiritual leader of the Congressional Collusion Caucus. He told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday: “I did say that there is ample evidence, and indeed there is, of collusion of people in the Trump campaign with the Russians.” Schiff told The Washington Post, “Undoubtedly there is collusion.” He added: “We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president, or people around him, compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power?”

DEROY MURDOCK: MUELLER REPORT QUASHES LEFT'S TOP EXCUSE FOR HILLARY'S 2016 LOSS – TRUMP WON FAIR AND SQUARE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rather than extract proof of these grave charges this week, my three phone calls and three emails to Schiff’s office and communications director Patrick Boland yielded silence.

Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., likewise parrots this Big Lie. As he told Fox News Channel’s Martha MacCallum on Tuesday about Trump, “Just because he’s not been criminally indicted for collusion doesn’t mean he has not conducted colluding behavior with the Russians.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS OPINION PIECE IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DEROY MURDOCK

Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.