Democrats waging an uncivil war of mob rule against the GOP

Hillary Clinton recently said that “civility can start” if Democrats “are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate.” In other words, when she and her friends on the left get their way, they’ll play nice.

Don’t bet on it.

The truth is that if the Democrats win control of the House – or less likely the Senate – in the Nov. 6 midterm elections, that won’t be when civility starts. That will be when civility ends.

After months of a calculated mob rule strategy by the left – in which bullying, harassment and screaming replace reasoned debate – Democratic majorities in either house of Congress would be sure to embrace the fundamentally anti-democratic strategy of mob rule.

Democrats now are determined to stop and silence anyone who’s in their way. Instead of coming up with big ideas they now pride themselves on producing big demonstrations and other tactics that disrupt the business of Congress and the lives of Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials.

Fanatical Democrats convinced of their own righteousness and believing Republicans are evil are more and more frequently trying to stop GOP elected and appointed officials from eating at restaurants, going to a movie, shopping and engaging in other ordinary activities.

For example, Mark Stark, a man working for the liberal group American Bridge 21st Century, allegedly grabbed and twisted the arm of a woman managing the campaign of Nevada Republican candidate for governor Adam Laxalt on Tuesday

As Rep. Maxine Waters , D-Calif., recently told supporters: “If you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

All this angry rhetoric and accompanying protest actions has the potential to escalate into violence.

For example, Mark Stark, a man working for the liberal group American Bridge 21st Century, allegedly grabbed and twisted the arm of a woman managing the campaign of Nevada Republican candidate for governor Adam Laxalt on Tuesday. Stark was arrested and accused of battery and then fired by American Bridge.

If Democrats gain majorities in one or both house of Congress things will only get worse.

Game, set, match. Crazy town will be here to stay.

We’ve all witnessed children in public in the midst of a full-blown temper tantrum after being told “no” to something. Their screams reach the decibel levels of jet engines, and their legs and arms swing around and strike whatever is nearby. They repeat nonsensical demands and refuse to stop.

All eyes are likely on the kids having the meltdown. If mom or dad gives in to a child’s demands just to exit center stage, everyone watching as well as the child thinks the same thing – checkmate.

Putting Democrats in control of Congress will make this kind of behavior by the left the new normal in Washington.

Democratic Party leaders and elected officials have not just failed to condemn the bullying and harassment being carried out by their loyal supporters. In some cases they have encouraged it – as Rep. Waters did. And they sometimes stop just short of calling for violence and at times even cross that line.

When asked what Democrats can do to counter President Trump’s policies Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. – Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate two years ago – said: “Fight in the courts, fight in the streets.”

Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker, D-N.J. – who may seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 – has called for people to “get up in the face of some congresspeople”

On the campaign trail in Georgia for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacy Abrams, former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder recently said of Republicans: “When they go low, we kick them.” He should have said that when Republicans go low, Democrats go lower.

The liberal soldiers have taken their marching orders from their leaders. We’ve seen elected officials and members of the president’s Cabinet chased down and harassed not just in restaurants and theaters, but even as they enter public restrooms. And we’ve seen demonstrations held at the homes of Republican lawmakers and federal officials.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife were recently forced by protesters to leave their table at a Washington restaurant. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had to leave a restaurant as well, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was told to leave when she and a group went to dinner at a Virginia restaurant.

After Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., voted to confirm the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court someone texted his wife a video of a beheading, and posted contact information for his family.

While Kavanaugh was being sworn in inside the Supreme Court, the mob outside tore through a police line, charged to the chamber and beat on the doors.

Nobody is off limits from the Democratic mob. Last week Kanye West was viciously criticized and called mentally ill by the liberal mob for daring to go to the White House and meet with President Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Georgetown University professor and MSNBC political analyst Michael Eric Dyson went so far as to say of West: “This is white supremacy by ventriloquism. A black mouth is moving but white racist ideals are flowing from Kanye West’s mouth.”

So, if you don’t agree with the mob and don’t hate President Trump, you’re a white racist. Even if you’re not white.

Then, this week rapper T.I. released a disgusting video of a woman who looks just like first lady Melania Trump, wearing a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?”

If you remember, Mrs. Trump wore a jacket with that same saying while getting on an airplane to taunt the media earlier this year. In the video the Melania look-alike strips in the Oval Office.

Perhaps when you don’t have talent you go to the gutter.

T.I. attempted to be cute on social media, tweeting to President Trump: "Dear 45, I ain't Kanye.” I’ve never heard of T.I., but I have heard of Kanye, so no, he’s not Kanye.

Many people remember Democratic vice presidential candidate John Edwards’ famous speech about two Americas, where he claimed one existed for the rich and one for the poor.

Edwards if you recall, was Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry’s running mate in 2004. Fourteen years later, Edwards’ idea of two Americas rings true, but for very different reasons.

Today we have the America of mob rule where harassing, bullying and threatening violence seeks to replace “law and order” and “justice for all.” The freedom to have your own ideas and thoughts is no longer tolerated.

The far-left Democrats have flipped so far off the deep end that they’ve made the conscious decision that it’s better to organize an aggressive mob culture than offer any thoughts, ideas or action plans of how they would change things they don’t like in this country.

The Democrats are rolling the dice that people like bullying after all, and that’ll be enough to energize them on Election Day.

This may energize voters – but the question is will it energize them in the direction Democrats hope?

Then there’s the America of peace and prosperity. We believe in in thoughts, ideas and the rule of law. With bullying so prevalent in our children’s schools and all over social media, we see no need to model it for our children as adults.

All of us are entitled to think for ourselves and believe what we want, because that’s how freedom works. Threatening violence and harassing another individual has no home in our America.

In November we will get to choose if we want to set a mob rule precedent by legitimizing such outrageous actions and electing a Democratic Congress that condones such dangerous behavior.

Or we can choose if we want to keep Republicans in control of the House and Senate to protect an America where individual freedom is protected, the rule of law is applied and the mob is discredited and defeated.