Jessica Curtis: If Democrats can ruin New York, they can ruin anywhere

I am a lifelong resident of New York state and spent over a decade living and working in New York City, but I fled over four years ago — as many others are doing now — because I could see the writing on the wall.

I saw first-hand what happens when we elect Democrats. Despite the narrative set by the mainstream media, our own eyes tell us liberal policies bring a total abandonment of law and order.

Across the country we’ve seen liberals not only cower to anarchists but actively defend these radicals instead of their own citizens and the men and women who protect their cities. But, as a native New Yorker, perhaps no place is seeing the rule of law come under attack more than my home state.

BILL DE BLASIO ATTEMPTS TO DEFEND HIS WIFE'S $1.1M SALARY FOR STAFF

Mayor Bill de Blasio has failed to defend his city and the NYPD at every turn. The relationship soured to such a degree that in February the NYPD police union tweeted at de Blasio stating “We do not respect you…You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you.”

Following the murder of George Floyd, the dimwitted mayor effectively poured gasoline on the fire of police-citizen relations with his criticisms of the NYPD. He has spent weeks and months spinelessly kowtowing to the anarchists, rioters and looters who were destroying New York, all while hamstringing New York’s finest.

The reprehensible rhetoric has unfortunately been followed with action. In June, New York City disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime units. Mayor de Blasio, along with an almost exclusively Democratic City Council, also agreed to shift $1 billion away from the NYPD in their new budget following pressure from a vocal minority of citizens calling to “defund the police.”

The result of this war on cops? As anyone with a brain could have predicted, crime is rising exponentially. New York City has already seen more recorded shootings in 2020 than in the entire 2019 calendar year. Through July 12, there were 215 shooting victims between the ages of 18-24. In that same period in 2019, the number of victims was 125. That doesn’t even account for victims like 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was killed while at a family cookout. Meanwhile, arrests this June were down 54%.

Attacks on police have become commonplace in New York. During the chaos in the streets, we’ve seen everything from knife attacks to Molotov cocktails hurled at officers. The highest-ranking uniformed police officer in New York City was attacked and bloodied while making an arrest on the Brooklyn Bridge in July.

Democrats care so little about the citizens they represent that criticizing police while simultaneously tying one hand behind their back isn’t enough. They also passed the objectively disastrous bail reform law in New York that has allowed countless criminals to remain on the street.

Gerod Woodberry was arrested following a bank robbery and immediately released thanks to this new law. Within hours, he robbed another bank. Eventually, federal prosecutors stepped in and arrested him following his repeated release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Six men were arrested and promptly released after police raided their apartment and uncovered more than $7 million in heroin and fentanyl, packaged into over 750,000 envelopes to be distributed.

Unsurprisingly, these policies have led to destruction and a lack of safety for New York citizens. When paired with sky-high taxes and a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit, it’s driving residents and businesses away in search of safety and security.

Nearly 200,000 more residents left New York in 2019 than moved to the state. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s botched handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, that number could rise even higher in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is no better example of how Democratic rule can cause destruction and harm to citizens, particularly in an age where woke shouting on Twitter drives policy.

They say if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere. Well, if Democrats can ruin New York, one of the great cities in the world, they can do it anywhere. Remember that as you head to the ballot box this November.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE FROM JESSICA CURTIS