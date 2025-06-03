Expand / Collapse search
Democrats keep losing the culture war, Seattle Christians face violence and more

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion and watch videos from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, Raymond Arroyo and more

Jesse Watters: The 'big guy' wasn't 100% Video

Jesse Watters: The 'big guy' wasn't 100%

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues Democrats knew that former President Joe Biden’s ‘brain was fried’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host Democrats knew that former President Joe Biden’s ‘brain was fried.’ Continue watching...

CAMPUS SPIES - President Trump’s visa policy thwarts China’s spy network on college campuses – and in Congress the president wants is for the university to obey the law. Continue reading...

NOT A PRAYER - Seattle says praying in public is 'provocative' and the Trump administration is taking noticecover-up scandal could usher in new era of Republican dominance. Continue reading...

LIZ PEEK - Trump must stay strong, US reliance on Chinese minerals and drugs puts Americans at risk. Continue reading...

HUGH HEWITT - Why the world should care about Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai. Continue reading…

Democrats, media struggle with narrative after Colorado attack Video

JOE CONCHA - Fox News contributor and media critic breaks down the media's coverage of the antisemitic attack in Boulder. Democrats and the liberal media struggle with the narrative following Sunday's attack.  Continue watching...

DEMS IN DISARRAY - Trump is winning the culture war while Democrats are still hiring 2008's consultants. Continue reading...

PASTOR COREY BROOKS - I'm building hope on Chicago's notorious South Side.  Continue reading...

NOT ONE MORE DIME - Why it's time to pull the plug on NPR and PBS – for good. Continue reading...

DAVID MARCUS - Sens Fetterman and McCormick show Washington how to work together again.  Continue reading...

HOLLYWOOD HYPE - The celebrity circus is trying to convince Americans to fund Planned Parenthood – and they aren't buying it. Continue reading...

CARTOON OF THE DAY - Check out all of our political cartoons...

