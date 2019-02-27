Dear Joe Biden, it's time to run for president, get the Democratic Party back together and beat Trump

Dear Joe, er, former Vice President Biden:

I am writing this letter on behalf of many Democrats who want you to run for the presidency. And sir, the clock is ticking.

Historically, most presidential candidates throw their hat in the ring by February 19. Time is passing by, and so are the advantages that come with announcing early – the chance to build a better team and alliances, and the chance to keep yourself in a better polling position.

Speaking of polling, the polls show I’m not alone in wanting you to run. You lead other Democrats in the polls, and you lead in electability over Donald Trump in potential 2020 match ups.

And let’s be honest. We Democrats want legislation on key issues like gun control, climate change, health care and immigration; but the number one issue for most of us is making Donald Trump a one-term president. And many, like myself, believe you’re the guy to make that happen.

Why? I’ll tell you.

You have experience. I know some would say your experience can be a blessing or a curse. But I think experience matters. Unlike Donald Trump, who is a businessman and a Washington outsider, you’re an insider – a fixture in D.C. for more than 40 years who knows the ropes and can hit the ground running. And because you have that experience, you could help to close the ever-growing gap in the Democratic Party so that we are united once again.

You could teach Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that her “Green New Deal” won’t pass because of the price tag and the reality that we can’t revamp the entire energy sector, or save the planet with one piece of legislation. It’s overzealous, to say the least. You know that Democrats could put forth a more focused piece of legislation, such as decarbonization, that would be possible, affordable and, most of all, passable.

And I know you wouldn’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater by eliminating all private insurance like Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., does, or anger an entire segment of our voting population like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., did with her claims of Native American ancestry.

As for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., yes, he pioneered the $15 minimum wage and “Medicare for All.” But almost all Democrats embrace those policies, as I am sure you do. And unlike Bernie, you can appeal more to African-Americans and older, more moderate, centrist Democrats.

One of the reasons Democrats lost the 2016 election was that Hillary Clinton did not speak to working-class white voters. You do appeal to that important segment of the voting population. I believe you are the candidate who can take back Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2020.

And you have mass appeal. You’re liked and respected by many Republicans across the aisle; at a recent U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., you said: “I get in trouble. … I read in the New York Times today that one of my problems is, if I were ever to run for president, I like Republicans. Ok, well bless me, Father, for I have sinned.”

As for Trump? Well, you’re a no “malarkey” guy. You’re a tough talker and you shoot from the hip, much like our president. That will appeal to Republican voters who no longer support Trump and who are seeking another candidate. And your brazen style could even appeal to some who still wear the red “Make America Great Again” hats.

With your “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him” line, you and Donald Trump had a fake brawl. You can take what Trump will dish out and hit back hard (metaphorically, of course).

You are a compassionate person and you have been a role model, especially for how you have handled so many personal tragedies. And I know that you are a nice guy. When the executive producer of my radio show, Mark Grimaldi, saw you a few years ago, he shouted that you both attended Syracuse University, and you stopped to shake his hand and take a photo.

The bottom line is this, Joe: It’s time to throw your hat in the ring and run for president. It’s time to help Democrats take back the White House. Bernie has 1 million volunteers so far. I will be the first of many to sign on to support you. And that’s no malarkey.

