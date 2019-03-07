David Webb: Are Facebook, Twitter legally responsible for policing against terror?

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

Social media is an everyday part of our lives today. Targeting is supposed to be about advertising and profit. Fact is we choose to join and since it’s free there has to be a revenue source.

Facebook, Twitter and other platforms are playing the big-money game in the same way that corporations have for decades.

Are the mea culpas in front of the U.S. Congress or any other governing body part of the cost of doing business even if there’s a cost or fine included?

Time for a "Reality Check."

We should first look beyond the ideology that some will claim as the primary reason and go to the financial and profit motive. That said there are legitimate questions about biases in the social media space. It’s a largely liberal world in political thought that now violates a once strongly held liberal view that welcomed all ideas for debate.

Free and open to all is also a potential pathway for criminal and terrorist organizations. While law enforcement agencies worldwide more easily target illegal actions, what about terrorist organizations?

This is where it gets more complex especially across national borders and legal systems. This is not about free-speech the way we see it in America or in principle around the world.

This challenge is about fighting terrorism online. There are threats on multiple levels to individuals, ethnic and religious groups and nations.

Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have both a responsibility and potential liabilities. Often, these platforms hide behind terms of service, written by lawyers in such a manner that cannot be easily deciphered. Honestly, how many of you have read the terms of service?

A difficult question is how do you hold these social media platforms accountable? Are they legally responsible for policing against terror? Are they effective as they claim to be in doing so? Remember, that this has to happen across multiple jurisdictions and sovereign borders.

Adapted from David Webb's "Reality Check" monologue on Fox Nation.

