DAVID MARCUS: Noem, Padilla and the scary message Democrats are sending to supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone, myself included, who was watching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Los Angeles press conference live on Thursday afternoon saw the same thing. What appeared to be some kind of lunatic agitator started advancing and yelling at her and was removed by her security detail.

This is precisely what happened. And, to the naked eye, it looked like an example of Code Pink activism, but the man, in this case, was Democrat and California Sen. Alex Padilla.

The senator and many of his Democratic colleagues in the upper house are now blatantly lying about this incident that is as clear as the summer sun, and it couldn’t be more shameful.

KRISTI NOEM SUSPECTS 'COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE' DEMOCRATIC SENATOR 'WANTED THE SCENE'

Padilla claims that he was standing in the room as Noem spoke and that he got angry at her statements about California’s leadership, then he falsely claims he introduced himself as a U.S. Senator before attempting to ask a question.

The video, and the accounts of everyone in the room, show that Padilla is just flat out lying about this. There is no question that he moved towards Noem, while yelling a question, and did not identify himself until the Secret Service were already removing him.

This has led to quite plausible speculation that Padilla was intentionally trying to make a scene, a made-for-TV moment that his staff could film of him being manhandled, but as bad as that is, it's not the worst part of this. The worst part is the position he put law enforcement in.

PADILLA HOPES PEOPLE FEEL 'OUTRAGE' OVER HIS FORCIBLE REMOVAL AND DETAINMENT

Imagine being Noem’s detail. The first thing you hear them say is "Hands up, Hands up," because they had no idea if Padilla was armed. Let's not forget the very federal building where this happened had been under attack for days.

What were they supposed to do? Were they supposed to say to themselves, we better not act? Maybe this is a U.S. senator nobody told us would be here? It's completely ridiculous.

And this is not the first time that Congressional Democrats have menaced cops, just last month three Democrat House members stormed an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, also starting a physical altercation with police. In fact, Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver is facing charges for the incident.

It must be forcefully stated that it is never OK to antagonize law enforcement, much less put hands on them, especially for sitting members of Congress. Those officers are there to keep the peace, not to chaperone cringeworthy political theater.

CONSERVATIVES ERUPT AFTER DEM SENATOR'S 'TEMPER TANTRUM' SENDS DHS PRESSER OFF THE RAILS

It is truly disgusting to watch these Democrats throw good law enforcement officers under the bus for finishing fights that these political clowns started. They really just don’t seem to care who they smear in their pursuit of power.

Thankfully, the Trump administration has the backs of these good cops. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted to X, "With regard to the incident in LA this afternoon, the Senator in question was not wearing a security pin and physically resisted law enforcement when confronted. Our FBI personnel acted completely appropriately while assisting Secret Service and we are grateful for their professionalism and service."

Likewise, with almost no exceptions, Republican lawmakers have condemned Padilla’s dangerous PR stunt, as well they should.

Democrats in Congress are sending a message to their supporters that it is OK to resist and even assault law enforcement if your cause is really, really important. If they don’t stop it's going to get people killed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

At the very least, Padilla owes an apology to the cops he harassed on Thursday. There is no excuse for it, no matter how angry he was, and honestly, the Senate should seriously consider censure.

This despicable incident comes out of a playbook we have seen before. When border patrol agents were erroneously accused of whipping Haitian migrants a few years back, it was obvious in minutes that they had not whipped anybody, but that didn’t stop the Democrats from making outlandish claims.

For months these innocent agents were called racists by top Democrats, including Noem’s predecessor, then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. They never got an apology. And neither will the officers who Padilla abused yesterday.

It is obvious why some Democrats might think that sowing chaos in our nation right now will help them politically, but they are quite literally playing with fire, as the anti-ICE riots in LA this week have shown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lying Democrats in the Senate want people to believe that Secret Service thugs attacked a senator for no good reason, that this is a clear sign we have plunged into authoritarianism, that it is cause to take to the streets! But it's all a disgraceful lie.

Americans have eyes and aren’t stupid. They will watch this video and know Padilla was squarely in the wrong, and hopefully, Democrats can get it through their thick skulls that they need to stop attacking police.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS