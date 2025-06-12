Expand / Collapse search
Trump death threats emerge amid Los Angeles riots; Secret Service aware

Multiple 'Kill Trump' messages appear amid riots after ICE arrests criminal illegal immigrants in Los Angeles

Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Protesters flee downtown Los Angeles street corner after police deploy tear gas Video

Protesters flee downtown Los Angeles street corner after police deploy tear gas

After throwing fireworks in the direction of law enforcement, protesters disperse when police respond by firing tear gas. (Peter D'Abrosca for Fox News Digital)

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Thursday that it is "aware" of threatening "Kill Trump" graffiti messages spray-painted around the city of Los Angeles during this week's riots. 

A spokesman for the protective agency would not confirm whether an investigation is underway but did say that it knows of the violent messaging directed at both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. 

The messaging was seen in the city's downtown area amid civil unrest following Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of criminal illegal immigrants. 

"Burn it all down," one said, with "Kill Trump" graffitied below it. 

Rioter in LA

A rioter waves a Mexican national flag next to a car on fire during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 7, 2025. (Getty Images)

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

"Kill Trump," the other said, with "JD Vance" spray-painted below. 

Last weekend, clashes between rioters and police erupted in Paramount, California, after ICE conducted arrest operations targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records. 

The riots quickly spread to Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Police Department faced down bad actors of their own. Vehicles were set ablaze, property was covered with anti-ICE and anti-Trump graffiti, and stores were broken into and looted during the unrest. 

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

Protesters attempt to light a Molotov cocktail as a firework explodes during a protest in Compton, California, on Saturday, June 7, 2025 after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

LOS ANGELES BUSINESS OWNERS 'SICK AND TIRED' OF 'STUPID' ANTI-ICE RIOTERS LOOTING THEIR STORES

Trump activated the California National Guard and U.S. Marines. He has been in a legal battle with Gov. Gavin Newsom over control of the National Guard.

Other federal law enforcement agencies have also turned their attention to the city amid the tension. 

FBI Director Kash Patel warned those who commit violence against police, saying "if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period."

"It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent," Patel told Fox News Digital. "If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will."

LA riot

Police officers stand amid tear gas during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

Hundreds have been arrested since the riots began last weekend. 

The Trump administration, which says it has arrested criminal illegal immigrants who have been convicted of murder, sex crimes against children and battery, is continuing its ICE operations. 

"Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect. How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens?" Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"Secretary Noem has a message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin added.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Cameron Arcand contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.