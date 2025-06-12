Trump death threats emerge amid Los Angeles riots; Secret Service aware

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Thursday that it is "aware" of threatening "Kill Trump" graffiti messages spray-painted around the city of Los Angeles during this week's riots.

A spokesman for the protective agency would not confirm whether an investigation is underway but did say that it knows of the violent messaging directed at both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The messaging was seen in the city's downtown area amid civil unrest following Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of criminal illegal immigrants.

"Burn it all down," one said, with "Kill Trump" graffitied below it.

"Kill Trump," the other said, with "JD Vance" spray-painted below.

Last weekend, clashes between rioters and police erupted in Paramount, California, after ICE conducted arrest operations targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records.

The riots quickly spread to Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Police Department faced down bad actors of their own. Vehicles were set ablaze, property was covered with anti-ICE and anti-Trump graffiti, and stores were broken into and looted during the unrest.

Trump activated the California National Guard and U.S. Marines. He has been in a legal battle with Gov. Gavin Newsom over control of the National Guard.

Other federal law enforcement agencies have also turned their attention to the city amid the tension.

FBI Director Kash Patel warned those who commit violence against police, saying "if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period."

"It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent," Patel told Fox News Digital. "If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will."

Hundreds have been arrested since the riots began last weekend.

The Trump administration, which says it has arrested criminal illegal immigrants who have been convicted of murder, sex crimes against children and battery, is continuing its ICE operations.

"Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect. How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens?" Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Noem has a message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin added.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.