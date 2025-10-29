DAVID MARCUS: Guess who we have to thank for Zohran Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Nov. 3, 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was on his way to Washington, D.C., to discuss the border crisis with the Biden administration when suddenly he had to turn around and head back to Gotham because the FBI had carried out a raid at a top fundraiser’s home.

In retrospect, this may well be the moment that opened the door for socialist Zohran Mamdani to become the mayor of the nation's largest and most important city.

Prior to the emergence of the investigation, Adams had consistently polled in the high 30s to low 40s in approval, not bad for a big-city mayor. But a month after his trip to D.C. that wasn’t, he fell to 25%, and he would never recover.

The investigation, and eventual indictment of Adams, was over the fairly ridiculous issue of flight upgrades from donors, but it was strongly suspected that the real reason Hizzoner was getting the business was that he had begun to defy President Joe Biden on the issue of the border crisis.

ERIC ADAMS DROPS OUT OF NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL RACE

At that time, New York City was utterly overrun by migrants who would arrive in busloads day after day, straining hotel capacity and forcing Bidenvilles to pop up in the five boroughs to provide enough beds for the tens of thousands of arrivals.

By September 2023, Adams was publicly feuding with the White House over the flood of humanity making its way, sometimes on secret flights, to New York. He was even headlining rallies criticizing the administration.

Two months later, Adams was under federal indictment, his political career in tatters. By the next year, Democrat Socialist darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was calling on him to resign.

It was all the opening the socialists needed. A wounded Adams was their path to Gracie Mansion.

What is so frustrating about the Biden administration shivving Adams back then is that he was doing a fairly good job as mayor, far better than his predecessor and Mamdani prototype, the socialist Bill de Blasio.

When de Blasio left office in 2022, Midtown was awash in not just vagrants and addicts, but cardboard boxes on every corner with scales where guys sold dime bags of weed. To his credit, Adams did a lot to remedy that fairly quickly.

LAWMAKERS REVEAL HOW ADAMS' ABRUPT CAMPAIGN EXIT IMPACTS NYC MAYORAL RACE: 'ONE LAST CHANCE'

I’m not saying we should name an airport after Eric Adams, but it was good, steady, solid leadership for the first time in eight years.

That didn’t matter to the Biden administration. Adams was a thorn in their side who wouldn’t shut up and play ball on the border crisis. He was making Scranton Joe look bad, and he had to be steamrolled.

Today, having seen President Donald Trump secure the southern border, even many elected Democrats admit that Biden did a terrible job on the issue of illegal immigration.

It makes one wonder if Biden would have taken the opportunity of Adams’ critique to change course on the border and stem the flow of migrants, instead of crushing him like a bug, could their 2024 election chances have been different?

That is something we can never know. What we do know is that the indictment of Adams, which was eventually dropped, cleared the way for a new liberal star named Zohran Mamdani.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The Adams indictment is just one of many ways that the Democrat Party created the socialist Frankenstein monster that they cannot now control, from approving election laws that benefit the far left to refusing to flat-out condemn socialism itself.

'NEW YORK DESERVES BETTER:' MAMDANI REACTS TO ERIC ADAMS EXIT FROM MAYORAL RACE

Now, Zany Zohran seems like a genie that the once party of Jefferson and Jackson cannot put back in the bottle. He packs stadiums, just as socialists Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders I-VT have been doing all year, all across the country.

The meeting that never happened, the one that Adams was supposed to have with White House officials in November 2023 about the border, changed the course of history, and not for the better.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Today, the Democrats have all but become the Democrat Socialists, with even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reluctantly endorsing Marxism. The Big Apple is on the precipice of something akin to straight-up communism if Mamdani has his way.

The question for both the Democrat Party and New York City is whether either will ever fully recover.