NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are still reeling from the debacle that was their 2024 election cycle, and still have not found a means to effectively fight back against President Donald Trump’s ambitious agenda. So, naturally, they have decided to dip into the past and find a hero, or more specifically, a martyr.

Auditions are already happening.

As we speak, the holy trinity of the supposedly oppressed that graces the altar of the progressive media ecosystem are alleged murderers Luigi Mangione and Karmelo Anthony as well as alleged MS-13 gang member and human trafficker in the country illegally, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

DEMOCRATS PRIORITIZING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS OVER CITIZENS IS ‘MIND BOGGLING,’ SAYS WHITE HOUSE

First, we have Mangione, on trial for the murder of United Healthcare CEO, husband and father Brian Thompson in a targeted hit to protest the insurance industry. Just last week liberal internet lady Taylor Lorenz, former doyenne of The New York Times and Washington Post, was gushing about him being the kind of "moral man" women love, on CNN.

Then there is Anthony, the 17-year-old high school student who allegedly stabbed a fellow teenager to death at a track meet. Because the victim was White and the accused is Black, the left has been dropping race cards like they’re hot, and Anthony has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars online.

Finally, we have the case of "where in El Salvador is Kilmar Garcia?" The Trump administration properly deported Garcia, but accidentally sent him to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. Now he is out of that prison, but still in El Salvador after Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s dramatic trip to visit him.

But still, this would-be poster child for the abuses of the Trump immigration policy is an alleged gang member, credibly accused of human trafficking, whose own wife had a restraining order against him. Cesar Chavez this guy is not.

Nonetheless, don’t be too shocked if liberal white women start getting Garcia-style knuckle tattoos in solidarity. It can be the new pink hat.

It may seem strange to many people that Democrats would choose this rogue's gallery of ne’er-do-wells to be the faces of their rebrand, but then again, there are statues of George Floyd all over the country. In other words, it worked last time.

The 2020 death of Floyd was no doubt tragic, but he was also a criminal with a long rap sheet, hopped up on drugs who was resisting arrest. The case against Derek Chauvin and his fellow police officers, who were convicted, was never black and white, but the national response sure as hell was.

Flames engulfed our cities in the fiery "but mostly peaceful" riots that occasioned Floyd’s passing, people died, a billion dollars of damage was done, but more importantly to Democrats, it helped them put Joe Biden in the White House. Talk about compounding a tragedy.

Heading into this summer, Democrats fervently long for protesters to once again fill our streets, this time for Mangione, Anthony, and Garcia. There is not much reason to think they will mind if those protests turn to riots.

But this time around there are a few things going against the Democrats as they once again try to recreate the protests of the 1960s. First and most obviously, Mangione, Anthony, and Garcia are alive, and most rational people think all three are legitimate subjects of legal actions.

It's harder to be a martyr if you’re not dead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Also, in 2020, and it still seems insane to even say this, protests over the death of George Floyd were quite literally the only way for Americans to legally gather in many cities. With straight faces, people on TV said that racism, too, was a disease, just like COVID.

And yet, slowly but surely, we have seen protests pick up steam. First they were directed at Elon Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, but now it has turned to a more amorphous charge of oligarchy, autocracy and fascism.

Each of the left’s trio of new heroes speaks to elements of this vague charge against the Trump administration: Mangione represents the failing health care system, Anthony the supposedly racist criminal justice system, and Garcia, an alleged anti-immigrant fervor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As summer approaches, we will soon know how well the Democrats manage to mobilize the masses on our streets, and whether any of their fiery rhetoric against all things Trump leads to violence. But make no mistake, the protests are coming, and Mangione, Anthony, and Garcia, are likely to be their symbols.