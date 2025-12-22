DAN GAINOR: These are the seven most annoying people of the year 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year brought us Trump the Sequel and that meant the left had extra motivation to be annoying. Their hatred of President Donald Trump, conservatives and even the late Charlie Kirk, defined 2025.

Still, there were some who outdid everyone else in their quest to be, drumroll, please, the Most Annoying Person of 2025. I ignored people who made news saying just one idiotic comment or who are just obscure media personalities. (Like Matthew Dowd who lost his bogus MSNBC job for his comments bashing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for "hate speech" after Kirk had been murdered.)

1. He was funny 20 years ago

No one deserves the top spot on this list more than "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host Jimmy Kimmel. Most late-night programs have faded from view as their hosts have turned them into orgies of Trump-bashing. But Kimmel excels at hating conservatives so much that he almost qualifies to be a male cast member of "The View." (Yep, they’re here, too.)

Kimmel gained more attention for saying vile things and fighting Trump than for anything funny.

Former "Late Show" host David Letterman termed Kimmel, "the leader of the resistance" and Kimmel later cried millionaire tears because he had a "hard year." He earned a temporary suspension with one of the worst comments about the Kirk assassination, saying, "We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and everything they can to score political points from it." He was wrong, of course, but we are used to that. Trump later said, "Jimmy Kimmel was horrible," and who am I to disagree with my president?

2. You knew they’d make the list

If the annoying people of Earth have a home base, it’s not some secluded island fortress, it’s ABC’s "The View." The gaggle of hosts — from leftist moderator Whoopi Goldberg to crackpot Joy Behar to pretend conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin — is a reminder that quantity is not quality.

This year, they pretended radical Islamic Iran wasn’t worse than the U.S. (Goldberg); claimed using the National Guard to stop crime was "a pretext to stop the next election!" (Behar); and compared the election of Trump to … Hitler. (Behar: "The Germans voted also. Just saying.")

The show has become such an embarrassment that the TV show "Landman" mocked it for being a, "bunch of pissed off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires, Trump, and men, and you, and me, and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about." "The View" has gone from mindless propaganda to a punchline.

3. The first of the pod people

If you’re lucky, you’ve never heard of podcaster Jennifer Welch. Just imagine a ghoul-like figure from your deepest nightmares, then give her blonde hair and a microphone.

She’s one of the two co-hosts for the "I’ve Had It" podcast, and it’s well-named. She and her co-host first appeared in the Bravo series "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which no one ever heard of. But now, the press loves her because she says hateful things about conservatives.

CNN’s profile of Welch quotes her calling Trump a, "fat, fascist f--- who’s ruining everything for everybody." The New York Times notes, "‘Patriots, gaytriots, theytriots, Blacktriots and browntriots,’ is how Ms. Welch greets the listeners of their primary podcast." She left out morontriots who must make up the bulk of her audience.

Welch made news calling Kirk’s widow Erika a "grifter" and TPUSA said that comment was, "beneath contempt."

I’m sure Welch will say worse in 2026 because the media reward her bile with support. CNN said she and her co-host are, "two women who love their country and aren’t afraid to name and shame people."

See what I mean?

4. More pod-ish people

Podcaster antisemite Nick Fuentes and Twitch antisemite Hasan Piker showed the world that the worst users of social media have one thing in common — hatred. Both of them have dominated the social world and been everywhere in the media as civilized society reacts in horror.

Fuentes calls himself an admirer of communist Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and says Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler was "really f---ing cool." Pretty much on brand.

Piker, when he’s not being accused of giving his dog electric shocks, spends his time saying offensive things, like, "America deserved 9/11." He later walked it back because of the backlash, but he still has millions of followers on multiple platforms.

Fox News did an analysis of what he says, and it’s so vile, I don’t want to repeat it. He’s all across major media. The Times called him, "A Progressive Mind in a Body Made for the ‘Manosphere.’"

The press is desperate to recreate their own Joe Rogan and this is the best they've got.

5. Spacey

Singer Katy Perry had not one, but two spacey experiences in 2025. First, she sort-of went into space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The owner of Amazon and the Washington Post sent his then-fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and five other famous women, into near-space.

Perry is in the cool kids' club, so she got to go. The singer actually vowed to "put the ‘a--’ in astronaut" and made a fool of herself when she landed, kneeling and kissing the ground because of an 11-minute rocket trip. She was quoted declaring, "I feel super connected to love."

That must have been true. She is now dating her own space cadet, former lefty Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

6. Friday the 13th

Cynthia Erivo is 2025’s it gal. She’s everywhere and impossible not to see. As NBC put it, she’s "Proudly Bald and Has No Eyebrows." Throw in nails like Freddy Krueger and the bisexual star is everything the media want in a celebrity — weird and alternative.

She’s the star of the two "Wicked" movies and even played Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl (naturally) version of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Erivo revels in her unusual look, even shaving her own eyebrows, "Whenever I'm talking to my makeup artist, I tell her that I just want to look like a pretty thumb."

Yeah, I can’t top that.

7. It ain’t over till it’s over

The 2024 Democratic election debate wasn’t enough for Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris recently declared, "I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones." Harris released her book, "107 Days" and managed to annoy Democrats and Republicans about equally with her alleged recollection of events.

At least former President Richard Nixon was nice enough to tell us, "You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore."

Harris will make us endure more garbled responses before she goes gently into that good night of her career.

