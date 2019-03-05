Dan Bongino: In investigating Trump, Democrats turn to desperate police-state tactics

Last week the unfounded allegations that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election completely collapsed. But congressional Democrats are nevertheless pushing forward in a desperate search for evidence of wrongdoing against the president, using tactics reminiscent of the Soviet secret police under dictator Josef Stalin.

One of the central tenets of the unfounded collusion allegations against Trump is the claim that Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, had gone to Prague in the Czech Republic to coordinate the supposed collusion and conspiracy with the Russians. But Cohen debunked that in his congressional testimony last week, saying he has never been to Prague.

So now House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York and his fellow Trump-hating Democrats are moving on from the collusion allegations to obstruction of justice allegations against the president. If they can’t pin collusion on President Trump, the Democrats will go on a massive fishing investigation to find something – anything – to accuse him of.

NADLER LAUNCHES EXPANSIVE TRUMP PROBE SAYS, 'WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THIS IS NOT A DICTATORSHIP'

Nadler’s claim is that Trump obstructed the collusion investigation. The obstruction charge would seem to indicate that the Democrats have evidence that the president took steps to stop the FBI from investigating him.

The approach taken by the Democrats puts us into a danger zone that threatens all our individual rights.

But there is no evidence of crimes that can be used in a case against the president. Instead, the Democrats are clearly targeting President Trump looking for crimes.

What is happening now only reinforces a police-state attitude that investigations by Congress and law enforcement agencies can target people instead of crimes. Why? Because Donald Trump didn’t commit any crimes.

Think about the danger of this approach. If you want to see a perfect example of what can happen when it is adopted by a government just look at the Soviet Union under Stalin, who ruled with an iron fist from 1929 to 1953 and killed millions of his own people.

No one knows the exact death toll in Stalin’s police state, but The New York Times reported in 1989 that a Soviet weekly newspaper “published the most detailed accounting of Stalin's victims yet presented to a mass audience here, indicating that about 20 million died in labor camps, forced collectivization, famine and executions.”

Stalin’s secret police chief, Lavrentiy Beria, once famously said: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” In other words, Beria said he could produce evidence against anyone of criminal activity.

Ironically this same tactic was used against Beria after Stalin’s death when Beria was accused of treason and executed in 1953.

In the United States, authorities are supposed to investigate crimes and find the people who have committed them. Authorities are not supposed to investigate people in search of crimes that those people may have committed, in an echo of Beria’s tactics.

The approach taken by the Democrats puts us into a danger zone that threatens all our individual rights.

The Democrats have no evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 president election.

So what do they do? Instead of seamlessly, rolling into a report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that admits there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, the Democrats look for evidence of financial crimes or obstruction of justice by Donald Trump in his long business career.

Like Beria, the Democrats want to just keep on investigating their target until they can find something.

Imagine what would happen if Republicans ever carried out this kind of open-ended investigation into the life and career of a Democratic president. The media and Democrats would be in an uproar.

And yet the Democrats get away with combing through everything Donald Trump has ever done, in a limitless investigation that would make Beria and Stalin proud.

When are the American people going to rein these modern-day police-state tyrants?