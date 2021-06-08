Janice Dean: Could Gov. Cuomo's COVID 'leadership' book finally bring his downfall? Why I have hope

Last month we found out how much New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received for his disgusting and possibly criminal book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

When families who lost loved ones to COVID in nursing homes found out he was writing a book about his "leadership" during the pandemic, we thought it was a joke.

But the joke was on us, and for his book of what I would call true crimes not leadership, he was given an advance from Crown Publishers of $5.1 million.

My husband lost both his mother and father to coronavirus in separate elder-care facilities in New York City last spring. So while Cuomo was trying to sell his lies on a page to the highest bidder, a COVID-19 fire was spreading through nursing homes where our most vulnerable lived.

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SUBPOENA MATERIALS TIED TO CUOMO’S MEMOIR, REPORT SAYS

The timeline of when the governor began covering up the deaths of the over 15,000 seniors we lost to COVID-19 in eldercare facilities appears to line up with the governor’s profitable pitch to publishers.

It also looks like Cuomo used state resources and employees to help him write the book.

Wouldn’t it be something if the words that Gov. Cuomo wrote congratulating himself on his incredible leadership during a pandemic would end up leading to his downfall?

Last fall most of the liberal networks and chat shows helped the governor rack up book sales, and in interviews hosts rarely used the opportunity to ask real questions about the nursing home tragedy. Instead, they fawned and complimented their pandemic politician on what a wonderful job he was doing in New York.

The one thing many of us were hoping for was that the book he wrote and profited from could one day be used against him, and on Monday night, a headline of hope came from the Wall Street Journal:

"Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Material Related to Andrew Cuomo's Book"

The Department of Justice is reportedly asking for documents that would have been used during the book pitching process to publishers, and subpoenas have been issued as prosecutors continue to probe the details of the nursing home tragedy as it pertains to the contents in his book.

There’s no question that for families that lost loved ones, his vile tome of lies should be thrown at him. A court of law would be quite appropriate.

I’m just hoping that this governor’s ego, greed and eagerness to profit off our dead loved ones is finally catching up to him.

