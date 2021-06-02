Janice Dean: Gov. Cuomo's latest move begs the question, what will it take for him to leave the stage?

Every week it seems like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo does something to keep himself and his misdeeds in the news, and every time we shake our heads wondering what it will finally take to get rid of him for good.

This time around, we find out about a new fundraiser for Cuomo’s campaign coffers and that New Yorkers will have to foot the bill for his enormous legal fees.

First up: The greedy guv is hosting yet another fundraising event to line his pockets. Back in December, Cuomo had a virtual birthday/campaign event with celebrity pals Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro. You could hobnob via Zoom with Cuomo & Company for the low, low price of just $10,000 dollars.

As you might imagine, many of us who lost loved ones in nursing homes last spring were disgusted with the cash grab as New Yorkers continued to struggle, and $10,000 could help pay for a funeral.

Six months later, Cuomo continues to keep his coffers filled to the brim with a new opportunity for supporters to write another $10,000 check ($15,000 if you bring a date) for another chance to meet the luv guv in person.

The location was not disclosed but the address to send your check or credit card information was.

I expressed my disgust on social media, as did many others. Some thought maybe the money he was raising might go towards his legal fees from the multiple investigations currently underway, but sorry New Yorkers, according to news reports, that’s on you.

Next up, it was revealed Wednesday that the nursing home investigation alone would cost $2.5 million dollars, and the bill for it will be going to taxpayers.

It’s not lost on any of us that the $5.1 million the governor received for his disgusting "leadership" book would stay in his own bank account and none of it would pay for his white shoe law firm.

So while body bags were piling up, the governor was counting his bags full of money.

And don’t forget, Cuomo’s legal bills not only cover the nursing home tragedy and his administation’s cover-up, but also include his multiple accusations of sexual harassment, ethical issues concerning state resources and staff while writing his disgusting million dollar book of lies and the COVID tests for friends and family last spring as nursing homes begged for them to test incoming infected patients the governor shoved back in.

Honestly, I’m not sure what it will take to finally get rid of him. Many leaders have been forced to resign for much less.

And here’s the worst part: he’s not only getting away with his crimes, he’s making us pay for them now too.

