Jason Greenblatt: During coronavirus crisis, technology can bring distance learning closer to everyone

When I left government service last October after nearly three busy years as President Trump’s Middle East envoy, my 8-year-old daughter remarked that she couldn’t remember what it was like to have me around. Now, like hundreds of millions of other households, we have more family time than we ever imagined. Despite the challenges, stress and fear, I am grateful for this family time.

One significant challenge has been maintaining our children’s education. Attempting to achieve this has not all been smooth sailing. One Israeli mother of four took to Instagram to vent her frustration over homeschooling her children during the crisis, striking a chord with parents across the world.

“It’s not working, this distance-learning thing. Seriously, it’s impossible!” said Shiri Kenigsberg Levi, a special needs teacher from Ashkelon, in an entertaining monologue, later translated into 20 languages. “All day it’s, ‘How’s the child feeling?’ How’s the child feeling? He’s spending the entire day on his cellphone — he’s fine! Sleeping fine, eating fine — they won’t stop eating. How’s he feeling?! Ask me how I’m feeling! I’m falling to pieces!”

Many parents (my wife and I included) relate to that sentiment. We have six children ranging from a third grader to three college students, all studying at home, plus two parents remote-working full time. We are not alone. The transformation has been global, and it happened almost overnight.

Schools and universities may be shut down physically, but they have been admirably transformed thanks to the technology of distance learning. In the 2020 phrasebook, “distance learning” will be up there alongside “social distancing” and “flatten the curve.”

Many of the tools being used barely existed a decade ago. In real-time, we have seen how tech can move fast and fix things, and continue to adapt as circumstances demand.

My children’s schools stepped up to the plate impressively, quickly and professionally. They are smoothening out the kinks as they go along. The classes are interesting and keeping the kids busy. The kids have adapted quickly and are (generally) content to log on for their studies.

At first, we were a little overwhelmed. It was incredibly demanding. The schools didn’t necessarily factor in that in many households both parents are still fortunate to be working. We are also busy performing new time-consuming chores to reduce the risk of infection, such as unpacking deliveries outside the house, wiping down each item in the packages and constantly wiping down high-touch surfaces. We had to help the younger kids fix the glitches and adjust the workload – it was too much at first. But the schools were very responsive and flexible.

This crisis is likely to change education forever, just as it has transformed business and other areas of the economy and society. New methods developed on the fly during these transformational times will stay with us.

We must work together to ensure that today’s education challenges won’t interfere with the education of all of our children, and bring comprehensive distance learning closer to all.

Unfortunately, many are excluded from this global transformation. My family is fortunate. We have enough devices, physical space and Internet access to embrace the change. Many others are not so lucky. Here in the U.S., there are thousands of students and teachers without these resources.

Technology leaders have stepped in to sustain the huge switch in business practice. Hopefully, they will also step in to address education needs. How can we provide all teachers and all students with adequate iIternet access, equipment and software so that if this new world continues much longer, or the next time there’s a pandemic or other crisis, everybody is treated as equally as possible?

I recognize that education is never going to be perfectly equal for everyone, and certainly not under these crisis conditions. However, we must recognize that we need to be prepared for a future where this is not a one-time issue. We must work together to ensure that today’s education challenges won’t interfere with the education of all of our children, and bring comprehensive distance learning closer to all.

I wish a speedy recovery to all who are suffering from COVID-19 and strength to their loved ones and the heroes who are taking care of the ill and all of us who are at home. God bless all of humanity.

