Dr. Marc Siegel: Coronavirus, what went wrong? Any review must include role of health agencies

But it soon turned out that this virus was far more contagious than the flu, that it caused a nasty immune-driven pneumonia in a fairly large minority of cases, and without a proven treatment or vaccine, our hospitals were soon overwhelmed.

LIZ PEEK: CORONAVIRUS TIPPING POINT – TRUMP MUST BALANCE THESE CONCERNS TO SAFELY REOPEN THE COUNTRY

Unfortunately, that presidential meeting at the CDC also served to illustrate a major problem in the U.S. response to COVID-19.