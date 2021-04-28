Joe Concha: Biden administration, CNN virtue-signal their way to vaccine hesitancy

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The Vice President and CNN just virtue-signaled their way to vaccine hesitancy.

Vice President Kamala Harris and CNN's Dana Bash sat down for a rare interview this weekend, but for some reason, Harris and Bash sat very far apart for this particular T-ball session.

They practically needed two cans and a string to communicate.

It's especially confusing when we were told over and over again during the presidential campaign to follow the science and listen to the doctors when it comes to COVID.

So what does the CDC have to say about the rules of being fully vaccinated indoors? "You may visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people of any age." Nothing in there about being 10 feet apart.

Harris also uses COVID as an excuse when it comes to not carrying out her responsibilities when it comes to fixing the crisis that is now a catastrophe at the border.

You’re vaccinated. Your security detail is vaccinated. And it’s not like you’re flying in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines. But this is apparently a thing with the Biden-Harris administration. On a recent zoom call with world leaders, a fully vaccinated President Biden wore a mask, because apparently COVID can travel through high-speed internet, or at least that's the perception.

The bottom line is that the vaccines work. The U.S. death toll from COVID is down nearly 85 percent since Joe Biden was sworn in in January. But for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they're going to milk every last penny of political value out of it, all in the name of virtue signaling.

Does that look like leadership to you? Rhetorical question.