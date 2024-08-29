CNN's Kamala Harris, Tim Walz interview can be summed up in just two words

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat down for their first interview as the 2024 Democratic ticket on Thursday and only two words come to mind:

Dishonest.

Trainwreckalicious.

The second word may not be an actual word, but it's appropriate.

The edited and packaged interview, which was taped earlier in the day on Thursday, was also an example of missed opportunities for CNN anchor Dana Bash.

To her credit, Bash did (gently) challenge Harris on her Etch-a-Sketch positions on the border and domestic energy, for example, but the answers from the Democratic nominee were on a Baghdad Bob level of lying.

On fracking:

"I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president," she said, "I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking."

There is zero evidence this claim is true. Zero. But Bash let it slide anyway.

On the border, the conversation also became laughable:

"My value is around what we need to do to secure our border. That value has not changed," Harris said. "I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, the illegal passage of guns, drugs, and warnings across our border, about my values."

So here we have the vice president reaching back to a time before she was vice president and before she was a U.S. senator to talk about how tough she was on the border.

What an absolute joke and an insult to the intelligence of American voters.

Here's what CNN’s Dana Bash should have asked:

Question 1: You support taxing unrealized gains on capital gains. Some critics say that will tank the stock market. Explain why they're wrong.

Question 2: You have voiced your support for sanctuary cities. Why do you believe they work?

Question 3: You support free health care for those who enter the country illegally. How does that get paid for and why should those here illegally receive the same benefits as those in the country legally?

What an absolute joke and an insult to the intelligence of American voters.

Question 4: You support cash-free bail laws at the time crime is driving citizens out of blue cities from New York to Chicago to Minneapolis to San Francisco. Why do you think cash-free bail laws are best for the community?

Question 5: You support biological men competing against biological women in sports. Why do you think that's fair given the clear advantage that poses a danger to female athletes?

Bonus question: Can men get pregnant?

This is clear: there were dozens of questions that could have been asked but you get the point. Dana Bash and CNN dropped the ball here.

And know this: It’s a safe bet that Vice President Kamala Harris will not do another interview before the debate on September 10.

We are heading into a holiday weekend now. Kamala Harris took nearly SIX WEEKS to do one interview. And based on her unsteady performance, it is all but certain we won't see much of her in any capacity before the debate, just as we didn't see President Joe Biden for days on end as he prepped for the June 27 debate in Atlanta.

Obviously, it didn't matter as Biden and Harris have the same problem: Both turn into a human Chernobyl when a Teleprompter and scripted remarks are taken away from them.

Millions will see clips from Thursday's interview from now through the weekend. How it plays remains unclear, but it's a good bet it will be a net-negative more than a net-positive.

Nate Silver's 538 Forecast, as of Thursday afternoon, gave former President Donald Trump a better chance of winning in November than Harris.

The honeymoon has come to an end, just as it did for Harris four years ago once America got to know her through interviews and debates that went poorly.

In 2024, we may be seeing a sequel to that movie, which didn't end well for her when the 2020 presidential candidate dropped out before she even got to 2020.

