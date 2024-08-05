Black mothers like me must vote on the economy in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This past weekend, I stood on stage with President Trump in the very same Atlanta where Democrats have spent billions of dollars pumping lies through our airwaves and into our homes. But unlike the race-baiting and victimization we hear from the Left, President Trump spoke the truth to our community about the hard work and dedication that he has continuously poured into the Black community.

Atlanta has been known for decades as an epicenter of opportunity for Black Americans in the South. Between experiencing growth in numerous industries and leading in education, our city has become a hotspot for Black Americans excelling in their careers. So why are so many people struggling? Why is the goal of owning a home out of reach for so many Black people? Why do 41% of Black Americans feel that their financial freedom has declined in the last five years?

The answer may be a hard pill to swallow: Democrat leaders have lied to Black voters to gain their votes. The current administration’s disastrous economic policy is wreaking havoc on Black families while they continue to spend overseas and give billions to the IRS. Today, Americans need an additional $11,400 to afford the same standard of living they had at the start of this administration.

For so long, Democrats have sold Black Americans a narrative that Republicans belong to the party of racism and that they’re responsible for building a system that works against the well-being of Black families, but 45% of Black Americans agree that the economic policies of the Biden-Harris Administration are postponing the realization of the American Dream, including aspirations like starting a business and owning a home.

Putting America First means making the American Dream a reachable goal for all Americans. That starts with keeping prices low, wages high, and declining inflation.

President Trump was proud to introduce in 2020 the Platinum Plan, which would specifically lift the Black community by increasing capital by almost $500 billion, create 500,000 new black businesses, and give Black churches the ability to fight for federal resources for their communities.

As president, Donald Trump saved my beloved Clark Atlanta University and ensured billions of dollars to HBCUs across our country. Kamala Harris may tout her AKA alum status but attending an HBCU and fighting for HBCUs are different. Every single HBCU student — former, current, and future — has President Trump to thank.

The Left wants to paint Vice President Kamala Harris as a savior of the Black community, but her record as a prosecutor and a legislator shows the exact opposite. Even when it comes to her heritage, she only publicly shows pride in being Black when it’s time to cash in on the power of the Black vote. But you and I both have yet to reap the benefits of Kamala Harris’ so-called devotion to Black families and Black households.

Democrats have backed us into a corner. Rent in American cities is too high. Groceries are too high. Under Kamala Harris’ leadership, the average Georgia household loses $1,060 a month, and inflation is 21.4%. It is imperative that Black Americans, especially mothers, stay conscious of how poorly the Biden-Harris administration’s policies have affected our neighborhoods and our people.

Families cannot thrive in instability, and four more years of America Last economics will only add to the economic strife we see in our communities today. We must revive economic security and affordability for families, ensuring every Black family has the freedom to thrive.

To me, freedom is not continuing to vote for the team that sells us lies. Freedom is the ability to feed your family without taking a second job. Freedom is deciding your child’s education as a parent. Freedom means empowering working Black mothers with real solutions for childcare, education, and family-friendly workplaces.

Black mothers are the backbone of our culture. We see the prices at the grocery store and gas station and know how expensive childcare is. We see the decline in education as we raise our children. We see how violence has impacted our neighborhoods and compromised our safety. Our community needs us to step up and vote for a better America.

The Left will tell you to vote on social issues, false claims of a "New Jim Crow," and wars abroad that have nothing to do with American households. The truth is that stopping and reversing the damage done by America Last economics is the only way to get our communities and country back on track.

Black Americans deserve an economy that allows us to thrive. Only one choice at the top of the ticket will deliver that to us this year.