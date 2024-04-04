Biden’s open border crisis brings another new threat … Chinese mobsters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The recent revelation that Chinese mobsters are entering the United States illegally through the unsecured Mexican border is not just a cause for concern — it's a full-blown crisis that demands immediate action.

As reported in The Oklahoman recently, Oklahoma is now grappling with the influx of Chinese criminal elements flooding the state, engaging in violent turf wars, drug trafficking and even murder. This disturbing development underscores the urgent need to address the Biden administration's failure to secure our southern border and protect American citizens from dangerous threats.

It is deeply troubling that President Joe Biden and his administration, including "Immigration Czar" Kamala Harris, have remained passive in the face of this escalating crisis. While thousands of undocumented Chinese individuals, including members of the Chinese mafia, continue to enter our country unlawfully, the administration has failed to take decisive action to safeguard our nation's security.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT ON TERRORISTS CROSSING THE BORDER: 'WE ARE EXTRAORDINARILY CONCERNED' ABOUT ANOTHER 9/11

The situation in Oklahoma serves as a stark example of the consequences of unchecked illegal immigration. What began as turf wars and criminal activities among rival gangs has now escalated to include the infiltration of Chinese mobsters, bringing with them a wave of violence and lawlessness. Reports of shootouts, robberies and murders linked to these criminal elements paint a grim picture of the dangers posed by uncontrolled immigration.

Moreover, there are disturbing reports of Chinese nationals purchasing vast tracts of land across the United States, acting as proxies for the Chinese government. These acquisitions not only raise national security concerns but also provide a foothold for criminal enterprises to operate with impunity. In Oklahoma, Chinese mobsters have established compounds where they engage in military-style firearm exercises, further exacerbating the threat to public safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

First we got the virus from China and now the China mob. The latest problem is made worse because of Biden's open borders.

The Biden administration's failure to address the root causes of illegal immigration and secure our borders has emboldened criminal organizations and jeopardized the safety of American communities. By allowing the unchecked flow of undocumented individuals, including dangerous criminals, into our country, Biden has put the interests of American citizens at risk.

It is imperative that we hold the Biden administration accountable for its negligence and demand immediate action to address the crisis at our southern border. In November, Americans must use their voice and vote to remove Biden from office and replace him with a leader who prioritizes national security and border enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, we must provide the necessary resources and support to our Border Patrol agents to enable them to effectively carry out their duties and secure our borders once and for all. The future of our country depends on our ability to protect our homeland from external threats and uphold the rule of law.

The influx of Chinese mobsters into Oklahoma and other parts of the United States underscores the urgent need for action to address the Biden Border Crisis. It's time to rethink our approach to illegal immigration and prioritize the safety and security of American citizens above all else.