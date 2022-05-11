T.W. Shannon is an American banker and politician who served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He was Oklahoma’s first African-American speaker of the House. Shannon is a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
T.W. Shannon is an American banker and politician who served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He was Oklahoma’s first African-American speaker of the House. Shannon is a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma.