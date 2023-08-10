Biden's border crisis has hurt everything else in our world and now it's come for the kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As New York City’s migrant crisis grows increasingly out of control, it is children who are paying the highest price and facing the most potential harm from the incompetence of federal and city leadership.

Some 56,000 migrants have flooded Gotham in recent months, and floundering officials are running out of places to house them.

Mayor Eric Adams has now set up a hundred cots at McCarren Park in Brooklyn, mainly for adult males, who have given great reviews to the set up including use of the pool, which kids flock to in the summer.

MIGRANTS TOUT 'NICE POOL,' 'HOT FOOD' AT NEW YORK CITY PARK CONVERTED TO SHELTER: REPORT

All programming in the South Wing of the Recreation center at the park, including a media center used by the city’s youth, has been canceled until further notice, owing to the influx of migrants.

Meanwhile, across the East River on Randall’s Island, playing fields, mainly meant for kids, are being repurposed as makeshift Bidenvilles for the waves of humanity bursting the seams of the city.

This all follows on the heels of the mayor using public school gyms to house asylum seekers while students are in attendance, which has led to major protests from parents.

As if lack of recreation facilities were not enough, as of May, some 14,000 children of migrants had signed up for the New York City public schools, with that number only growing, and threatening to overwhelm the institutions with kids, who through no fault of their own, are unlikely to be able to keep up with their native counterparts.

LADY GAGA'S DAD SAYS NEARBY NYC MIGRANT SHELTER HOTBED FOR CATCALLING, 'HOOKERS' AND BIKE RACING: REPORT

All the while precious resources are being diverted from programs to protect the homeless youth in New York who have been here and been suffering since long before the crisis.

Between President Joe Biden’s border bungling that has let loose the floodgates and Mayor Adams’ shambolic sanctuary city shenanigans it is the kids who suffer the most even though they are not only blameless but powerless.

Sorry kid, you can’t use the media center to explore college scholarships; bad news, Bucko, no basketball in the gym this year, just run around your desk a few times; oh, and the pool might be a bit overcrowded.

What honestly makes this so horrible is that as our nation and its cities delay truly tackling this crisis, time is ticking on childhoods.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS SLAMS ‘RIGHT TO SHELTER,’ SAYS MIGRANT CRISIS ‘NOT SUSTAINABLE’ AFTER TOUTING SANCTUARY STATUS

It doesn’t do a 12-year-old much good to get it figured out in 5 or 6 years, because they aren’t getting that time back, and will be thrust into adulthood with a lack of needed preparation owing to adults' sordid choices.

Also, let us not fail to mention that since March 2020 and the disastrous COVID lockdowns, these kids have been getting the short end of the social and educational stick for 3 years already, this just furthers the punishment.

What a woeful precedent we put in place shuttering the schools, closing the playgrounds, removing the rims from basketball courts, and now, almost in slow motion we see it again, not for fear of a virus, but for unwillingness to protect our southern border and implement reasonable policies in our cities.

BIDEN DISPATCHES TOP AIDE TO MEET WITH NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS AS MIGRANT CRISIS REACHES BOILING POINT: REPORT

It is difficult to discern a more vital purpose of local government than to protect children who are helpless to protect themselves, and yet this sacred duty is being thrown to the wayside by the unsustainable failures of Democrats at every level of government.

Mayor Adams continues to howl into the leftist wind, begging Biden to come to his aid, but the scandal-plagued president has more or less told Hizzoner to drop dead.

The children of New York and America deserve better than the short shrift their plight has been given by liberals supposedly acting out of kindness to migrants.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Where is the kindness to our kids?

The playing fields and parks of this city where generations of New Yorkers made childhood memories now sit in the shadows of Bidenvilles, that is the memory we offer today’s youth.

And make no mistake, our children aren’t making sacrifices, that would suggest they have some say in all this, no, they are being sacrificed to progressive policies so blatantly failing that Democrats are now even squabbling with each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is time for President Biden to secure the border, it is time for Mayor Adams to stop taking resources from our kids, it is time for order to be restored before an entire generation is lost.

The time to act is now, because faster than we might think, it will be far too late.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS