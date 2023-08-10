Lady Gaga's dad says nearby NYC migrant shelter hotbed for catcalling, 'hookers' and bike racing: Report

Pop star Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, is claiming that migrants housed a block from his home have catcalled girls as young as 14 and often party until late at night, according to a Wednesday report from The New York Post.

"Hookers are coming and going. In the mornings, you see prostitutes coming out of the building," Germanotta said. "The worst part’s at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets."

"If it was like this when my girls were growing up, I wouldn’t be living in New York," he told The Post.

According to the report, about 500 migrants are camped out at the Stratford Arms Hotel, one of many New York City residential buildings that have been transformed into a housing facility for migrants.

Germanotta claimed that the migrants were brought in secretly. "It was a stealth operation," he said. "They were bused in in the middle of the night, like when they flew them into Westchester, they didn’t want anybody to know what was going on."

"There’s now 500 migrants living in that dormitory. That’s when all the mayhem began," said Germanotta.

Germanotta, a longtime New York City restaurant owner, emphasized that while he believed that most of the 500 migrants are "good people," he still wants basic security measures in place for the neighborhood.

"I don’t mind having them there. They’re gonna be there for three years. That was the contract, I understand. But at least manage it. Put the proper security in place, have a police presence and a code of conduct," he said.

"They’re guests in our neighborhood, and they have basically taken over," he added.

Germanotta said that when he contacted New York City Health + Hospitals Corporation (HHC) for help on migrants racing each other "in both directions on one-way streets, with no helmets, trying to push each other off the bike," he was given a surprising answer.

"[HHC’s] answer was, ‘We’ll build a bike corral.’ You’re just enabling ’em," he said.

Germanotta also reportedly called out New York City mayor Eric Adams' actions on the migrant crisis.

"In my opinion, you should have just suspended "sanctuary city" status until we had enough housing and then said, ‘Yeah, OK, you can send some more,’" he said.

"It’s a joke. Why doesn’t he get one of the cruise ships? The cruise ships hold more people, and it’s a more controlled environment," he continued. "The city is spending a tremendous amount of money that could be spent towards building affordable housing.

Even before the migrants came, Germanotta said that the neighborhood had its fair share of veterans and homeless.

"The really sad part is that in the neighborhood, we still have our share of veterans and homeless — but we’re not taking care of our own. They don’t get food every day. It’s really sad. I feel for them."

Mayor Adams' office and HHC did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

