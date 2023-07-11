Biden's biggest embarrassment, Moms for Liberty's righteous fire and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
SEAN HANNITY – Democrats don't want President Biden to be their nominee in the 2024 presidential election… Continue watching…
EGG ON HIS FACE – What happens in Britain is Biden's biggest embarrassment… Continue reading…
MIKE POMPEO – What Shinzo Abe taught me about strong relationships… Continue reading…
FILL 'ER UP – Washington state’s nation-leading gasoline prices should serve as a warning… Continue reading…
REBEKAH KOFFLER – Russia's war against Ukraine will be Biden's Afghanistan 2.0… Continue reading…
AI & ME – Science fiction predicted AI… Here’s why I’m still not afraid of it… Continue reading…
MAMA BEARS – Moms for Liberty's righteous fire is spreading fast… Continue reading…
WATCH: ARI FLEISCHER – Everything backfired for Russia… See the video…
WINDY CINDY WOES – The defund the police movement has wrecked America's third-largest city… Continue reading…
LIZ PEEK – Biden 'yells' and shuns 7th grandchild. Now, the most unexpected people are waking up… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights what the left views as ‘normal’ behavior.… Watch now...
STAND DOWN – Hit the brakes on Elizabeth Warren's beleaguered bureaucracy… Continue reading…
GOV. GREG ABBOTT – China is knocking on Texas' door: Here's how the U.S. needs to respond… Continue reading…
THE RED CHAIR – The one key thing my wife taught me to do after her death… Continue reading…
WATCH: BETHANY MANDEL – Parents are realizing there's something 'deeply wrong' in their schools… See the video…
CLAY TRAVIS – NBA is America's first Bud Light-style fiasco but you're not supposed to know that… Continue reading…
NIGHTMARE IN ASIA – More Chinese ditching Xi’s 'Chinese Dream' for an American one… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – What's the fuss? Check out all of our political cartoons...