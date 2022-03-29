Biden's alarming Ukraine gaffes beg the question: Who is running our country?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who is leading the country? That is not a question that Americans should ever have to ask themselves, and yet today, with war raging in Europe, inflation emptying pocketbooks, and a southern border we can’t control, we have to ask it. Who is actually running the country? Because it sure doesn’t seem like it’s President Joe Biden.

This past weekend in Poland, Biden gave a speech that the White House itself touted as one of the most important of his presidency.

In a final and forceful moment he paused and then, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

It should have been like JFK proclaiming he was a "Berliner," or Reagan demanding that the wall which once divided that city come down. Instead it was immediately walked back. By whom? On what authority?

For better or worse the American people elected Joe Biden as president. They didn’t elect his communications team, or his Secretary of State, they didn’t elect whatever person or people it is who get angry at him if he takes too many questions. What this debacle in Warsaw made painfully clear is that Biden is not in charge. And that’s not just a problem, it's a threat to our democracy.

On Monday Biden said he did not regret what he said, but seemed to indicate it was his personal opinion, not the policy of the United States. What does that even mean? Why would Biden's personal opinion be any different than American policy? Who is he answering to?

The American people overwhelmingly support Ukraine in the current conflict, their opinion of Putin is that he is a dangerous authoritarian dictator. So why on earth can’t the President of the United States say this "butcher," his own word from earlier that day, should not be in power? Is this really such an off the wall idea? Or was our president actually articulating the wishes and beliefs of the people?

Somewhere in some musty back room in Washington, D.C., there must be some chart of things the president is and isn’t allowed to say, options he is and isn’t allowed to put on the table, questions he is or isn’t allowed to answer. Nobody voted on these rules, they just seem to exist. And by the way, what the hell is the point of these rules?

The argument against Biden’s direct call for regime change in Russia, and let's be clear, that's exactly what it was, is that Putin will use it as propaganda to sway the Russian people to his side. But so what? Putin is already exercising a level of censorship in his country that blocks any truth from getting through.

This is the same kind of thinking from Biden’s unknown controllers that escalated this mess in the first place. For a month now their mantra has been that they won’t have our president do anything that could invite conflict from Putin. But Putin is already bombing civilians on the sovereign territory of an American ally despite all of our diplomatic restraint. Who exactly are we trying to impress here?

The presidency of the United States is a unique political position in all of human history. There is a reason the president is called the leader of the free world, and the most powerful person on earth. Beginning with George Washington, Americans have chosen to give one person all of this power specifically so that nameless unaccountable bureaucrats do not control our lives.

For whatever reason, Joe Biden ran for president and won. He does not now get to slip back into the basement with an ice cream and tell Jen Psaki, Antony Blinken, or anyone else to figure it all out.

The president doesn’t need better advisers, though his advisers are terrible, he doesn’t need a more active Congress, what he needs is to stand up and be his own man.

For one brief moment in Poland it looked like he was doing that, being his own man, leading our country and the world. Then within minutes it was all walked back. By whom? Who knows?

We need a president, and at the moment it does not feel like we have one. President Biden, for God’s sake, lead us.

