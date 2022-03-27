US ambassador to NATO cleans up Biden’s remarks, says ‘US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said Sunday that the U.S. "does not have a policy of regime change towards Russia," and that President Biden was speaking "in the moment" when he appeared to signal otherwise during a speech Saturday in Poland.

The Biden administration has been forced to walk back the president’s comments in Warsaw that seemed to call for regime change in Russia, declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

WHITE HOUSE WALKS BACK MULTIPLE BIDEN REMARKS DURING EUROPE TRIP ON PUTIN, CHEMICAL WEAPONS, TROOPS

"For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden declared.

Smith said during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden had "a very moving day" after meeting with hundreds of Ukrainian refugees, and that contrary to his remarks, the U.S. is not looking for regime change in Moscow.

"Let me be clear and just state right off the bat that the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change towards Russia," Smith said. "But I think what we all agree on is that President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war. He has attacked Ukraine in a premeditated, unprovoked conflict, and is pursuing this relentless and brutal war in Ukraine, which we all want to see come to an end."

Smith made similar comments during an appearance earlier on CNN’s "State of the Union," saying Biden was speaking "in the moment."

"In the moment, I think that was a principled human reaction to the stories that he had heard that day," she said. "But no, as you've heard from Secretary Blinken and others, the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop."

Blinken clarified Biden’s remarks earlier Sunday, telling reporters that "we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter."