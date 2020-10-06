Deroy Murdock: Yes, Joe Biden, President Trump has said many negative things about white supremacists

Last week’s demolition derby/presidential debate featured this extravagant collision.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked President Donald J. Trump if he would tell white supremacists such as the Proud Boys to “stand down.”

Trump then said “stand back and stand by” to the Proud Boys which — surprisingly for alleged white bigots — is helmed by Enrique Tarrio, a brown-skinned American of Afro-Cuban ancestry. (The Anti-Defamation League reports that “its members represent a range of ethnic backgrounds, and its leaders vehemently protest any allegations of racism.”)

Trump then accurately blamed America’s four months of riots and arson on the far-left, including ANTIFA.

Biden, in response, did not tell ANTIFA to stand down, stand back, or even stand by.

Far more gingerly than Trump treated the Proud Boys, Biden announced that “ANTIFA is an idea, not an organization” — perhaps like Karl Marx’s Labor Theory of Value.

How soothing.

President Trump last Wednesday told journalists that the Proud Boys should “stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”

Nonetheless, Hate Trump, Inc. is using Trump’s missed opportunity as a tool to echo Biden’s recent question to CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it?”

Yes, Sleepy Joe. Trump repeatedly has denounced and battled white supremacists, even when you didn’t. Indeed, a February 11 FactCheck.org headline declared: “Trump Has Condemned White Supremacists.”

Here’s how Trump should have answered Wallace:

“Yes, Chris. I reject and despise white supremacy. In fact, on September 25, I addressed a Black Voices for Trump rally in Atlanta and unveiled my $500 billion Platinum Plan for black empowerment. In it, I promise to ‘Prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.’ I would not need to do this if Obama and Biden had done their jobs. Joe, you and Obama had eight years. Why didn’t you declare the KKK a terrorist group and make lynching a federal crime?”

Like nearly every Leftist, Biden obsessively repeats the lie that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” during and after the racial melee in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump did no such thing.

•“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for, there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one!” Trump wrote at 10:19 a.m. via Twitter, as the deadly riots began on August 12, 2017. “We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion, or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST.”

•“Racism is evil,” Trump said that August 14. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

•There were “very fine people, on both sides,” in Charlottesville, “protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” Trump said the next day. He specified: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally.” He also called them “rough, bad people.”

Source: WhiteHouse.gov.

Democrats repeat Trump’s first sentence ad nauseam and lock up his second sentence more tightly than their Social Security numbers.

With this incessantly parroted Leftist lie now detonated, Biden, the Trump-loathing media, and their ilk should study the video compilations by Grabien and YouTube that document at least 20 different occasions, among many others, on which Trump has rebuked white supremacy and racial hatred:

•“I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan,” candidate Trump said on March 3, 2016. “I totally disavow David Duke,” Trump added, referring to the Klan’s former Grand Wizard.

•“I’ve rejected the KKK, the Ku Klux Klan,” Trump told CBS News that March 6. “From the time I’m 5 years old, I rejected them.”

•In his maiden speech to Congress, President Trump said on February 28, 2017: “Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”

•“Anti-Semitism and the widespread persecution of Jews represent one of the ugliest and darkest features of human history,” Trump said October 27, 2018, soon after a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. “There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice.”

•“We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism or those who spread its venomous creed,” Trump declared in his February 5, 2019 State of the Union address. “With one voice, we must confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs.”

•“I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems,” Trump said that March 15 about white supremacism. “It’s certainly a terrible thing.”

•“Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded, and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community,” Trump said that April 27, after a fatal synagogue shooting in Poway, California. “We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate, which must be defeated.”

•“We will fight with all of our strength and everything that we have in our bodies to defeat anti-Semitism, to end the attacks on the Jewish people, and to conquer all forms of persecution, intolerance, and hate,” Trump said that May 2, as he welcomed to the Rose Garden Poway’s Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

•“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Trump said that August 5, after an apparent bigot opened fire in Texas. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

•President Trump declared the Russian Imperial Movement a terrorist organization last April 6. “This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat,” said State Department Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales. RIM has been active since 2008, the year Obama and Biden were elected. Why didn’t they do this?

•Going beyond words, Trump deported the ultimate white supremacist — Nazi death-camp guard Jakiw Palij — in January 2019. Palij moved to America in 1949, was exposed in the 1990s, stripped of U.S. citizenship in 2003, and ordered deported in 2004. He then relaxed in America for the better part of 14 years, until President Trump told his former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, “You need to get the Nazi out of New York.”

As the Washington Post reported, Grenell and other U.S. diplomats relentlessly raised this issue with their counterparts in Berlin, until they agreed to take Palij. At long last, on August 20, 2018, the Trump administration booted Palij’s Hitler-loving, Jew-hating ass to Germany.

Obama-Biden had two terms in office to do this.

But they didn’t.

Rather than lie constantly about President Trump’s alleged refusal to condemn white supremacists, Biden should apologize for letting a Nazi Jew killer slumber soundly in his Queens bed for eight long years.

