Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Biden's 'Truman Show' presidency, California dreamin,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: Biden is calling for a one party state Video

Tucker Carlson: Biden is calling for a one party state

Fox News host Tucker Carlson breaks down the implications of President Biden's 'soul of the nation' speech on ''Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host said President Biden is targeting Republican voters instead of unifying the country as he promised. Continue reading…

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' – Lawmakers want to make a drastic change that will harm the fast-food industry and its workers. Continue reading…

‘TRUMAN SHOW’ PRESIDENCY – Biden's anti-MAGA speech dodged any responsibility for division, left big questions about who is in charge. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Why Bernie Sanders beat out President Biden. Continue reading…

SEN. RICK SCOTT – My challenge to states: send COVID-relief money back. Continue reading…

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH – Reagan's plan defeated Gorbachev's communism. It can beat communist China, too. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden is casting himself as the savior of the nation’s soul. Continue watching…

Biden is casting himself as the savior of the nation’s soul: Raymond Arroyo Video

REP. DAN CRENSHAW – Three lessons from Biden's Afghanistan fiasco we need to learn right now. Continue reading…

VILE RHETORIC – Biden, Democrat attacks on average people are dangerous & need to stop. Continue reading…

DAVID BOSSIE Liberal media downplay Biden's many failures to exaggerate Democrat election chances. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Where There’s Smoke. Check out all of our political cartoons…

Where There’s Smoke 09.02.22

Where There’s Smoke 09.02.22

This article was written by Fox News staff.