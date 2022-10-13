Biden spins yarn, the problem with polls, & more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over not speaking out on the Russia-Ukraine war. Continue reading…

PENCE & DANNENFELSER – It's time for every American to stand up unapologetically for life. Continue reading…

THE CITY THAT NEVER WAKES? – Crime in New York killing city's comeback. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents. Continue reading…

WHERE IS OBAMA? – Democrats need Barack Obama on the campaign trail. Continue reading…

JONATHAN TURLEY – Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden spins yarn that often unravels. Continue watching…

BRUTAL TRAINING – Navy SEAL training is brutal. But it's nothing compared to the brutality of war. Continue reading…

KELLYANNE CONWAY – The problem with polls. Continue reading…

ELECTION DAY – If you wonder when your school board elections are, they're probably when you least expect it. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…