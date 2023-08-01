Biden impeachment inquiry? Three crucial GOP moves needed to make it happen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans need to roll forward with impeaching Joe Biden, but slowly. Caution is essential because:

In order to convince the American public that Joe Biden is guilty of corruption, the GOP needs to produce indisputable evidence. Right now, Kevin McCarthy’s party is (unusually) polling ahead of Democrats on the generic ballot, a solid indicator of electoral success; let’s keep it that way. An impeachment proceeding could divide Republicans. That will not help win the 2024 election. If the GOP convinces the public that Joe Biden took bribes and sold out his country, he will have to exit the 2024 race. The longer the investigation into his alleged corruption goes on, the less time Democrats will have to promote an alternative candidate. In that scenario, Kamala Harris steps in, a win for the GOP.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is talking about starting an impeachment inquiry, and no wonder. The Speaker of the House is responding to mounting evidence that the president’s son Hunter Biden sold access to his father when the latter was vice president, and that Joe himself benefited from his son’s efforts.

Democrats pretend there’s no "there" there, but they are studiously ignoring bank records that show numerous members of the Biden family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign entities, more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports filed by the Treasury flagging cash deposits and wire transfers detailing those exchanges of money, the dense web of LLCs and businesses Hunter constructed seemingly to disguise the money transfers, emails and texts from Hunter detailing activities that include his father, reports from credible FBI informants who have reported both Hunter and Joe demanding $5 million bribes to help protect Ukraine energy company Burisma, and photographs of Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s associates.

In addition, we now have Devon Archer claiming that Joe Biden personally was on 20 or more phone calls with associates in Ukraine, China and elsewhere and also attended dinners with many of Hunter’s clients.

Most damning: Hunter Biden has never denied these accounts. And, other than his now non-credible assertions that he never discussed business with his son, neither has Joe Biden.

The case against Joe Biden is building but not yet complete. The House Oversight Committee needs to connect the dots; they need to show that payments from Burisma and the $4.8 million received by Hunter from Chinese oil company CEFC and others actually benefited Joe Biden.

They are close. In one 2019 text message, Hunter Biden whines to his daughter Naomi that he has had to "pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years"; he adds, "Unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary."

Other evidence that Joe benefited from Hunter’s purported corrupt dealings is contained in emails that document Hunter in 2010 paying for repairs and upkeep to Joe’s house while the latter was V.P.

Also, Hunter’s business partner Eric Schwerin emailed Hunter that he received Joe Biden’s "Delaware tax refund check," indicating access to and likely management of the vice president’s finances. Also, as the New York Post reported last year, "In May 2018 during a drug and alcohol binge in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden accidentally transferred around $25,000 to an escort named "Gulnora." He was immediately visited by the Secret Service — suggesting that the money came from a joint account with his father. Hunter received a series of text messages from a former agent who repeatedly urged him to come out of his hotel room and reminded him "this is linked to Celtic’s account." "Celtic" was Joe Biden’s Secret Service code name when he was vice president."

Not many grown adults co-mingle their finances with their parents. As noted, the House is close.

It isn’t easy. The CEO of Burisma, who claims to have paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each to help him shake off a corruption investigation, acknowledged that finding the money could take ten years, so artfully was it laundered.

Also, the Biden White House has obstructed the investigation. Beginning in the spring of 2022, before they had won the majority, Republicans in the House had asked Biden’s Treasury Department for records that might aid their investigation, like the SARS reports. They were stonewalled.

Almost certainly, Rep. James Comer, who, as head of the Oversight Committee is leading the investigation, will dig up what is needed to show conclusively that Joe Biden was in on the kill.

Providing indisputable evidence of corruption is not only necessary to convince the public of the need for an impeachment effort. It may also be necessary to get moderate Republicans on board.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina recently talked to Fox News about the risk that impeachment might endanger the GOP majority in the House, as it could cause members in districts won by Joe Biden in 2020 to lose their seats. She likened the effort to walking the plank.

Senate Republicans are also divided on the prospect of impeaching Joe Biden. Senate Republican Whip John Thune and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, are among those who have balked. Since Democrats hold the majority in the Senate, where an impeachment trial would take place, the effort is unlikely to be successful.

These concerns are valid, but so is the drive to hold Joe Biden accountable. Speaker McCarthy has made it clear that he currently endorses an "inquiry" in that it would assist in investigating Biden wrongdoing. That is the right call.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden appears determined to run for a second term next year, despite his age and unpopularity. If the public concludes, based on further investigations, that Biden sold out the U.S., he will likely have to step aside. The longer he stays in the race, the more difficult it will be to field a candidate who can carry Democrats to victory.

Six months from now the most likely replacement will be Kamala Harris. Biden doesn’t seem to care, but Democrats should.

