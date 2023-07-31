Biden knew exactly who his son was getting millions from: House Oversight Chairman James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said the allegations that President Biden and his son Hunter engaged in a bribery scandal become more credible every day.

Comer said former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified behind closed doors that then-Vice President Biden was on the speakerphone over 20 times with Hunter’s foreign business associates, including with Burisma executives.

Archer, who served on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings alongside Hunter beginning in 2014, told lawmakers that the value of adding Hunter to the board was to build the company’s "brand."

"[Archer] also said that Hunter Biden was under immense pressure while they both served on the Burisma board to call Washington, D.C. immediately and try to get [Viktor] Shokin fired , that's the Ukrainian prosecutor. And not many days later, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine. And we've all seen the video where Joe Biden brags about withholding foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for the Ukrainian president firing the prosecutor who was investigating his son's corrupt energy company," Comer explained Monday on "Hannity."

The GOP lawmaker claimed that Biden knew where his son was getting millions from and that he spoke to Hunter’s business associates and he spoke to them "often."

"Devon Archer testified that they were influence peddling. We wondered what the business was. I suspected that it was influence peddling. But we heard today from someone on the inside it was influence peddling. They sold Joe Biden . That's what the business was. And Joe Biden himself talked to every single person that has wired money to the Bidens," Comer alleged.

He told host Sean Hannity that Archer’s testimony opened the door to a potential FARA violation against President Biden.

"Did Joe Biden violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act? Because he was an active participant in at least one deal we know of with the Burisma deal. He was actively participating and doing a benefit to this foreign agent for this foreign country. And he was withholding American tax dollars in the form of foreign aid for that," Comer said.

"I mean, this is very serious. Today [we] took a huge step towards implicating Joe Biden in many of these crimes."

