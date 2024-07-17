Biden should follow this former president's lead on Iran's assassination plot against Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If the Trump assassination attempt last Saturday wasn’t shocking enough, the revelation that the Department of Homeland Security had learned of an Iranian plot to kill Trump weeks earlier is even more startling.

According to a U.S. national security official, in June 2024, the Trump campaign was notified of this assassination plot by the Iranian regime. In response, the Secret Service implemented increased security measures, including additional counter-assault and counter-sniper agents, drones and robotic dogs.

Despite these bolstered security measures, the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania weeks later raises significant concerns.

How the Secret Service missed all the signs leading to the attack is a question that both the agency’s director and DHS secretary must answer before Congress and the American people. However, the main issue is how to deal with such a terror plot orchestrated by a foreign government, especially one that has been a top state sponsor of terrorism for the last four decades.

Of course, Iran’s mission at the United Nations, headed by interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri-Kani, who has a very close family relationship with the supreme leader himself, promptly issued a statement calling the report "unsubstantiated and malicious," adding that Trump was "a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law," referring to the killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by President Trump in January 2020.

Bagheri-Kani, who was in New York at the time of this breaking news, asked Biden to start negotiations for rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He stated, "It’s now the West’s turn to prove honesty!"

This assassination plot by Iran on U.S. soil is not the first and won't be the last. Among hundreds of terror attacks and assassination plots by this regime, there has been an increase in attempts to kill President Trump and his associates since his policies severely damaged the Islamic regime. These policies range from oil sanctions to the killing of IRGC generals and supporting the Iranian people's freedom and democracy movement, which has the support of the entire nation.

In August 2022, the FBI and Justice Department released statements announcing the regime’s plot to kill former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and me, an Iranian American dissident. I have been a vocal Trump supporter and an opposition leader against the Iranian regime. The FBI briefed me directly regarding this threat, and I have been under their protection since 2019 to avoid being assassinated by Iran.

The regime claimed to prosecute and punish Trump in a court of law, but their claim lacks any merit. Talking about a "court of law" is the last thing this barbaric dictatorship can credibly discuss.

However, last month, I filed a lawsuit against the regime in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., for their multiple attempts to assassinate and kidnap my family and me, as well as for three decades of imprisonment and torture at their hands. This lawsuit has substantial merit. In the United States, the rule of law holds significant value, unlike in the mullahs' regime in Iran, where it means nothing.

Lastly, as advice to the Biden administration on how to handle this type of terror plot by Iran on U.S. soil, especially against Trump, they should follow President Clinton’s approach to a similar situation rather than attempt to engage diplomatically with the mullahs.

On June 26, 1993, Clinton sent 23 Tomahawk missiles to destroy the headquarters of the Iraqi Intelligence Service in response to their plan to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush a few weeks earlier. In his prime time televised address, Clinton called it a "firm and commensurate" response to the terrorist regime of Iraq.

Having recently defeated Bush in the election, Clinton stated, "There should be no mistake about the message we intend these actions to convey to Saddam Hussein, to the rest of the Iraqi leadership, and to any nation, group, or person who would harm our leaders or our citizens. We will combat terrorism. We will deter aggression. We will protect our people."

What is Biden doing now? Releasing billions of dollars in funds to the ayatollahs and its IRGC, supplying questionable Secret Service for Trump, and not denouncing Democratic lawmakers who tried to strip the former president of protection via the sham "Disgrace Act" at the same time U.S. intelligence uncovered the assassination plot by the Iranian regime? This is WRONG.

We are not calling for a war against the regime but for decisive leadership that cares for America. It is time to react as Clinton did and destroy the IRGC headquarters and the supreme leader's palace to send a strong message to all of America’s enemies.

The people of Iran will do the rest to bring down the regime and make Iran a great friend and ally of the United States again.