Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

White House warns 'Iran will face severe consequences' if any US citizens are attacked

An Iranian affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly tried to orchestrate the murders of John Bolton and Mike Pompeo

By Paul Best , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Iranian regime is trying to challenge US authority: Masih Alinejad Video

Iranian regime is trying to challenge US authority: Masih Alinejad

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad joined "Sunday Night in America" to speak out against the Iranian regime and discuss the arrest of an armed suspect outside her New York home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House warned Iran against attacking U.S. citizens on Wednesday after the Justice Department revealed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hatched plans to assassinate former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

"We have said this before and we will say it again: the Biden Administration will not waiver in protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"Should Iran attack any of our citizens, to include those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences," Sullivan continued. "We will continue to bring to bear the full resources of the U.S. Government to protect Americans."

Former national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Former national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Justice Department said Wednesday that 45-year-old Shahram Poursafi, who was acting on behalf of the IRGC's Quds Force, allegedly attempted to pay individuals $300,000 to murder Bolton in Washington, D.C., or Maryland.

MASIH ALINEJAD SAYS BIDEN NEEDS A STRONG RESPONSE AGAINST IRAN

Poursafi is wanted on charges of providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot, as well as use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

  • Shahram Poursafi
    Image 1 of 2

    Shahram Poursafi, 45, is wanted for allegedly hatching a plan to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (FBI)

  • Shahram Poursafi
    Image 2 of 2

    Shahram Poursafi allegedly offered to pay individuals to assassinate Trump national security adviser John Bolton on U.S. soil. (FBI )

The Justice Department also informed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he was a target in Poursafi's plot, a source close to Pompeo told Fox News.

Poursafi allegedly told an individual in the U.S. that after assassinating Bolton, he had a second "job" that would pay $1 million.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES IRANIAN SATELLITE INTO SPACE AMID FEARS IT WILL BE USED TO SURVEIL UKRAINE

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters at the State Department in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The murder-for-hire plot was apparently in retaliation for the January 2020 death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of IRGC's Quds Forces, who was killed by a U.S. strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Soleimani, said on the second anniversary of Soleimani's death earlier this year that the IRGC would take "revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolton served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration and was former President Trump's national security adviser in 2018 and 2019.

"While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States," Bolton said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fox News's Michael Lee contributed to this report.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 