David Bossie: Biden, Democrats in disarray – six months in, Americans rejecting this radical agenda

The liberal media isn’t honest enough to acknowledge it, but it doesn’t take a genius to notice what’s happening with the Democrats right before our eyes.

Between Biden-created crises, messaging gaffes, ignoring public opinion, misreading mandates, and pushing a radical socialist agenda that’s wrong for America, it’s clear that this White House squandered its first six months in office and the Democrat Party is becoming mired in turmoil.

President Biden’s town hall meeting on CNN last week highlighted the Democrats’ confused state.

After aiding and abetting the dangerous "defund police" movement for the better part of a year, the president told a national television audience that Republicans who say Democrats support defunding police are liars. This divisive and dishonest statement from Biden confirms that his inaugural address stressing unity was just hollow rhetoric from a career political hack who says one thing and does another.

The hole Democrats have dug themselves with their alienation of police is just one part of the mess unfolding on the left.

When Biden and a group of senators announced a compromise on the framework for an infrastructure bill last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., literally ran to a microphone to announce that the legislation was dead in the House unless the Senate passed their hyper-partisan $3.5 trillion socialist wish list first.

And just when you thought Democrat leaders couldn’t go any further off the deep end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., scheduled a cloture vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package before the bill was even finalized.

Who’s calling these crazy shots behind the scenes on Capitol Hill you wonder? Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the unhinged socialist "Squad," that’s who.

The unforced errors being made by left-wing leaders extend far beyond infrastructure. Look no further than their infatuation with doing away with the Senate filibuster out of frustration that their radical agenda isn’t moving through a divided Congress.

It took White House press secretary Jen Psaki all but a day to deflect the recommendation by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., to kill the filibuster for legislation relating to constitutional issues. Everyone sees the left can’t coordinate its message between the legislative and executive branches and that’s evidence of a party in disarray.

But botched messaging doesn’t stop with the filibuster.

Recently, The Washington Post ran a headline stating, "Democrats signal a shift toward accepting voter ID laws." However, it seems not everyone got the message. Many were scratching their heads when Vice President Kamala Harris went on television to rail against voter ID laws based on her hopelessly out of touch belief about rural voters’ access to copy machines.

Only a party in chaos – and leaders who are scared to death of their radical base – would ignore the will of the American people.

To make matters even worse, Biden is continuing his false and divisive rhetoric about state election integrity laws by labeling them a "21st-century Jim Crow assault." It appears that Biden’s left-wing staff isn’t showing their boss the polling data indicating the massive support election integrity measures such as voter ID, banning ballot harvesting, and cleaning up voter rolls enjoy with the American people.

The legislation that Biden and the Democrats are pushing – H.R.1/S.1 – is an incumbent protection bill and an affront to the 7 in 10 Americans who support these commonsense reforms.

Only a party in chaos – and leaders who are scared to death of their radical base – would ignore the will of the American people. When The New York Times runs a headline that says, "Biden’s Approval Takes a Hit, Driven by Sagging Hopes Among Democrats," you can understand why Biden is compelled to make these unpresidential and inflammatory statements; he trying to keep his Trump-deranged base on board.

The White House is making another epic blunder brushing aside the fact that inflation is surging at its most rapid pace in 13 years. Telling Americans to be happy they saved 16 cents on their July 4th barbeques is insulting. It’s high time President Biden start taking inflation seriously.

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says "the challenge we’re confronting is how to react to this inflation, which is larger than we had expected – or that anybody had expected," it’s time to put the brakes on the spending spree.

Only radical left-wing ideologues would continue to push a piece of legislation with a $3.5 trillion price tag in the face of this inflation crisis. Biden’s "damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead" mentality on out-of-control spending is a recipe for disaster.

Unfortunately, embracing socialism domestically isn’t the only way the Biden administration is pandering to their unhinged radical base.

Instead of stepping up pressure on the United Nations to confront China over its human rights abuses and COVID-19 cover-up, the Biden administration is focused on inviting U.N. "racism experts" into our country to investigate the United States. Only a White House off the rails would set aside holding China accountable for its leading role in the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 600,000 Americans. The Biden-Harris habit of putting America last is getting old quickly.

But the unsteady leadership doesn’t end there. No one in their right mind would advocate for an open border policy for Central America and Mexico but tell Cubans that they’re not welcome in our country. It looks like Biden’s clarion call to migrants – "you should come" – doesn’t extend to those living under the thumb of Communist dictatorships.

The forgotten men and women in America that propelled President Trump to the Oval Office in 2016 are feeling forgotten once again, and with good reason. The American people didn’t sign up for socialism and chaos in 2020, which is exactly what Biden and the Democrats are delivering.