Biden's closing argument for Democrats won't work in November

Who are the political geniuses who green-lighted President Joe Biden’s recent episode of agitprop? White House communicators labeled it "Remarks on Historic Deficit Reduction." It was really the Democrat Party’s script for the election’s closing weeks.

As a Republican, I welcome the president’s 13-minute muddle of fabrication, misdirection, and self-delusion.

However, I’m mystified that someone who’s been in politics for 52 years like Biden could be so tone-deaf, out-of-touch, and wrong in picking a closing argument for his party in a midterm where Democrats already face big hurdles.

Biden offered two arguments on Friday, October 21 for voting Democrat. The first is that he’s done so many good things to "make sure the economy was stronger than it was before the pandemic." But by exactly what measure, Mr. President?

Are more people working than before the pandemic?

Is inflation as low as before the pandemic?

Is the economy growing as fast as before the pandemic?

Are real wages–especially for working people–rising as fast as before the pandemic?

Are as many small businesses being formed as before the pandemic?

Are Americans as confident in their own personal financial circumstances as before the pandemic?

The answer to each question is, of course, no. Yet Biden congratulates himself for "rebuilding the economy in a responsible way."

Voters will forgive a lot, but not a president so visibly and vocally out-of-touch with each day’s felt experience of American families.

Biden’s other argument was that Republicans "will crash the economy" by "putting the United States in default" on its debt, "cut Social Security and Medicare" and "pass massive tax cuts for the wealthy." Biden insisted that "everything" Republicans "are proposing would make inflation worse." Biden repeated this last claim for emphasis, perhaps hoping repetition would convince voters of his statement’s truth.

The president even offered a snappy slogan for the GOP’s so-called plan: "It’s mega MAGA trickle-down." Yet, how many elections have we heard this same old tired rhetoric? Apparently, the last refuge of Democrats facing defeat is to pull out these old canards and hope they’ll work one more time. They won’t.

Biden consoled himself, saying "That’s why I think that we’re going to do just fine." I doubt it. Running on his record–claiming he’s worked miracles and righted the nation’s economic ship–and offering the same old pablum about Republicans won’t turn around this campaign’s direction.

I’ll end where I began. I don’t get it. I thought, after brilliantly navigating the 2020 election from his basement, the president was surrounded by some smart politicians. But if Friday is the best they can do, I was mistaken.