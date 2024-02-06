Biden border tipping point? Rapper 50 Cent, far-left comic Rapaport slam NYC migrant moves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politics, they say, makes for strange bedfellows, if so, regarding former President Donald Trump, the sleeping arrangements can be downright bizarre, as rapper 50 Cent and comedian Michael Rappaport showed us this past week.

Both celebs came out with statements that were not just supportive of Trump, but supportive on exactly the same issue, the migrant crisis that is choking the life out of New York City.

50 Cent, otherwise known as Curtis James Jackson III, put his two cents in on Gotham’s hairbrained scheme to give migrants $53 million in pre-paid debit cards, and he’s not a fan.

Taking to Instagram the ripped rapper wrote, "WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works. Somebody explain," adding, "Maybe Trump is the answer."

Mr. Jackson has now forgiven Mayor Adams, which is gracious of him, and wants answers from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul instead. He's getting closer, but the real culprit here is Joe Biden, and that's why the rapper is taking a good, long look at another son of Queens, New York, Donald Trump.

Now, in fairness, Fitty did come out in support of Trump in 2020, citing taxes, but this focus on the migrant crisis overwhelming the city is worth considering.

Meanwhile, former Boston Public star Michael Rapaport, was, shall we say, a bit more colorful in his assessment, as is often his way.

"Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table, voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table!," he brayed in his usual manic style.

Surely, this will not rank among the most eloquent of political endorsements in history, but it may be one of the most dramatic, given that for five years now, Rappaport has regularly railed against Trump with cursing that would make Richard Pryor blush.

50 Cent and Michael Rapaport are exactly right, the chaos caused by millions flooding the nation illegally lies squarely and solely at the feet of President Biden.

But can either of these red-carpet denizens be blamed for their outrage at the migrant situation in the Big Apple?

Police officers are being assaulted by the beneficiaries of New Yorkers’ largesse, and not even posting bail to strut back on the streets.

Children have been displaced from their schools, playgrounds and pools. Homeless veterans have lost housing, and now, we are presented with this insane idea to hand out tens of millions in free, loaded ATM cards.

When then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was trying to convince everyone in the city to get vaccinated, all he offered us was French fries with a burger component, but if you show up illegally, it suddenly rains cash.

This is obvious and abject madness, and it might represent a tipping point.

What makes all of this so utterly destructive to the Biden campaign is that lacking any achievements, and floundering in the polls, hatred and fear of Trump has become its entire strategy.

Well, Rappaport still seems to hate Trump, he still calls him a phone book of profane names I can’t list here, presumably he worries about Trump becoming a dictator, and yet, despite it all, he may still vote for him.

One assumes Biden’s reticence to clamp down on the border is born of a desire to appease the left of the Democrat Party, but if 50 Cent and Michael Rappaport aren’t on the left, then who is? Chairman Mao?

Have the Democrat mayors of New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston and every other city with two or more pro-sports teams suddenly turned into right-wing Republicans because they oppose Bidenville tent cities in their towns?

There is no passing the buck here, Mr. President, no whining that congress won’t give you a leatherbound omnibus of comprehensive immigration reform, and there is one very simple reason why.

Donald Trump, when in office, presided over a vastly more secure southern border with exactly the same authorities that Joe Biden has now, and everybody knows it.

A new NBC poll shows that barely 20 percent of respondents think Grandpa Joe will do a better job than Trump at securing the border. One almost has to wonder if those are the migrants themselves.

Perhaps what is most amazing is that Biden still has access to every single tool Trump used to secure the border, from the remain in Mexico policy, to building walls, he just refuses to do it.

Perhaps this criticism from celebrities will help to wake Joe Biden up to this catastrophe of his own making, but it's doubtful.

No, it seems clear today that the only thing that can stop Biden’s border disaster is defeat in November, and even Michael Rapaport, thesaurus of Trump insults and all, seems almost on board with that plan.

