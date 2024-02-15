Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Biden's 'best economy ever,' pipeline protests, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Any American killed by an illegal immigrant is because of Joe Biden Video

Sean Hannity: Any American killed by an illegal immigrant is because of Joe Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the Biden White House shifting blame for the border crisis to Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to the Biden White House shifting blame for the border crisis to Republicans. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Why Donald Trump should select Tom Cotton as his running mate. Continue reading…

BEST ECONOMY EVER? – Biden's economy only working for these elite few. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It's not just Biden's age that's the issue, it's the neglect of our basic systems. Continue reading…

PIPELINE PROTESTS – Team Obama appeased climate extremists in North Dakota, and now they’re finally going on trial for it. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden's condition is 'greatly diminished,' this is not credible diplomacy. Continue watching…

'Friday Follies': Biden's condition is 'greatly diminished,' this is not credible diplomacy Video

NEWT – The Senate's contempt for America is on full display once again. Continue reading…

DRIVE AWAY – America should ban Chinese EVs. Continue reading…

SHOW US THE TAPES! – Biden's team insists president is fit to serve. So let's see the Hur transcripts and recordings. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

02.15.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.