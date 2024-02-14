Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

The Senate's contempt for America is on full display once again

Twenty-two Republican senators appear clueless about American's fears want when it comes to our ballooning national debt

Newt Gingrich By Newt Gingrich Fox News
Published
The U.S. Senate once again proved its contempt for the American people. 

After the collapse of the phony border security bill that would institutionalize the failing policies of the Biden administration, the Senate has passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid package – with zero offsets to pay for it.

The gap between the senators and the American people can be seen by looking at a poll we did at America's New Majority Project from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

SENATE PASSES CONTROVERSIAL FOREIGN AID BILL SENDING BILLIONS TO UKRAINE, ISRAEL AND TAIWAN

The American people are increasingly frightened because the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress keep spending more money as the national debt grows bigger. Interest payments on the national debt will soon be larger than the total cost of our national security system.

When asked if voters would prefer a Republican who insisted on spending offsets to a Democrat who wanted to spend more money on foreign aid without offsetting it, they chose the Republican by 50% to 34% over a Democrat. This was a 13-point swing from the generic ballot.

Apparently, 22 of the Republican senators did not get the message that their constituents believed it should be possible to find offsets in a $6 trillion budget. After all, if the aid to Israel and Ukraine (and the secondary amounts for Taiwan) are so important, aren't there lower priority items in the budget that could be postponed or just dropped to make way for the foreign aid?

Not only did 56% of the American people favor the spending offsets in the America's New Majority Project poll but 50% preferred to have no bill if it could not be offset. 

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson and the House Republicans are clearly listening to the American people. They should continue to fight for offsets – and for fundamental changes on the Southern border.

Eventually, our senators are going to realize they should listen to the people who elected them – or find themselves looking for work.

Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-1999 and a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. He is chairman of Gingrich 360.