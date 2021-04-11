Ted Harvey: Biden attacks 2nd Amendment – here's what the president's gun grab is really all about

In his latest show of bipartisan "unity," President Biden is once again overstepping his executive authority. As if the dozens of executive orders signed in his administration’s early days weren’t enough, gun control is now on the president’s mind.

Last week, Biden tucked $5 billion for "community violence prevention" into his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, aimed at addressing so-called "structural racism" in the communities most affected by gun violence.

Now, the "unifying" Biden administration is unveiling executive orders that cannot be undone by Republicans, such as directing the Justice Department to bring more legal cases against firearms dealers and manufacturers. Biden is also expanding federal regulation of concealed assault-style firearms.

Never satisfied, House Democrats recently passed two gun control bills, putting even more pressure on Biden to appease the radical left (once again).

All Americans – Democrat and Republican – should be appalled by the Biden administration’s utter disregard for the Constitution. Not only is Biden determined to trample on the Second Amendment, but he is also undermining the right to bear arms in unilateral fashion – without reaching any semblance of compromise on Capitol Hill.

When it comes to gun control, the Biden administration believes in government by fiat, unencumbered by the legal constraints placed on the presidency. He says so himself: "I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe" – even if it means treading on the Constitution.

Of course, Democrats fail to acknowledge that Colorado – my home state and the site of America’s most recent mass shooting – already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. The state government – in which I served for more than a decade – already mandates universal background checks and bans high-capacity magazines. Colorado is even a "red flag" state, allowing law enforcement officials to temporarily seize weapons from those deemed an extreme risk.

As is often the case, the Democratic Party’s laundry list of gun control demands would have done nothing to stop the Colorado shooting.

Yes, America is home to far too many bad actors who will – from time to time – threaten the lives of others. However, to threaten the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens does nothing to keep Americans "safe" – in Colorado or elsewhere. It only sows discord.

Making matters worse, Democratic elites like President Biden will continue to target law-abiding citizens while enjoying the peace of mind that armed security provides. Just ask the troubled Hunter Biden, who was able to purchase a .38-caliber revolver to defend himself in 2018 – despite a long history of illicit drug abuse.

Does gun control not apply to elites like Hunter? Does the president’s anti-gun agenda not apply to his family?

The Democrats’ latest gun-grab is unprecedented and un-American.

Alas, Biden’s gun control obsession isn’t just about the Colorado shooting or even the Democrats’ gun-grab platform. Through executive orders, the president hopes to distract from America’s border crisis, which is the worst in decades.

According to the New York Times (yes, the left-leaning New York Times), federal apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached the highest level in at least 15 years, with more than 170,000 migrants apprehended at the southwest border in March alone. Illegal immigrants are clearly taking up Biden on his repeated offers of amnesty, and American citizens are now paying the price.

Talk about gun control enough, Biden hopes, and Americans will forget about today’s scourge of illegal immigration. Attack the Constitution enough, the Biden administration hopes, and perhaps a national disgrace can be ignored.

The Democrats’ latest gun-grab is unprecedented and un-American. Don’t let them win.

We don’t need gun control. We need to secure our borders.

