Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, Disney is through, Max Lucado's confession and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham and more

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Democrats are never off-message — until this week Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats are never off-message — until this week

FOX News host Jesse Watters shreds the Biden administration's leadership on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion weekend round-up newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

BEST OF JESSE WATTERS – The Democrats are never off-message — until this week… Watch here… 

CRIME CRAZINESS – The most accurate explanation for the rise in crime in America… Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – Team Biden just made the worst deal ever with Iran… Continue reading…

DRIVING INTO THE DITCH – Don't look now but Joe Biden could destroy our auto industry Continue reading…

MISSING THE MAGIC – Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, Disney is through... and we won't let it destroy our kids anymore… Continue reading…

Rachael Zegler Disney illustration

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER – 3 things you need to know about a virus CDC warns is now surging like COVID…  Continue reading…

WATCH YOUR WORDS The troubling trend of woke AI is a big threat to free speech… Continue reading…

SEN. TOM COTTON – Biden’s horrible Iran deal will lead to more hostage taking… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE WEEK – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that the Washington, D.C. establishment and big political donors are perfectly content to have a "hologram" president who does what he’s told.… Watch now…

Laura: The establishment and big donors are perfectly content to have a hologram president who does what he’s told Video

NEW MEXICO NONSENSE – After her unprecedented gun ban, we must impeach New Mexico's governor or face these consequences… Continue reading…

MAX LUCADO – I was called 'America's Pastor' but it didn't reveal the truth… Continue reading…

SAVE THE CHILDREN – The drastic decline in G-rated movies reveals Hollywood's disdain for children… Continue reading…

SALUTING TWO HEROES – I narrowly avoided tragedy on a Colorado highway. Meet the two hero cops who put their lives on the line… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE WEEK – Biden's Burden Check out all of our political cartoons...

09.12.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.