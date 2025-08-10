America's tipping culture spirals from 15% to 30% as digital guilt trip kicks in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a time when tipping in America was simple. You went out to eat, enjoyed your meal and left 15% for good service. If the server was outstanding – or you were feeling generous – you went to 20%. That was the cultural contract we all understood.

When I was first trained on how to sell, my boss told me to always show the customer three choices and leave some room between option one and option three. The rationale behind this is that most people emotionally don’t want to feel cheap, so they won’t pick the lowest option.

They also worry about spending too much, so they won’t pick the most expensive option. What that leaves them is generally picking the one in the middle. When it comes to the pressure of tipping at restaurants, cafes and takeout, we hardly ever emotionally want to feel cheap.

Fast-forward to 2025, and somehow that "norm" has ballooned to 25%, 28% and even 30%. It’s simply way out of control. You’re ordering a $5 latte, and before you take a sip, the card reader spins toward you, asking if you’d like to leave a 30% tip… for a transaction where you poured your own milk, grabbed your own napkin and left the tip before you even got the service. Now, does that make any sense?

IT'S NOT JUST DEMOCRATS. SOCIALIST MAMDANI'S PLANS SHOULD WORRY REPUBLICANS NATIONWIDE

How did we get here? Well, it’s the result of technology, inflation, pandemic-era habits that didn’t die – and a growing shift of payroll responsibility onto the customer until the consumer can’t burden it anymore. At 30% tips, we might be reaching our breaking point as Americans.

The Rise of the Digital Guilt Trip

In the old days, you calculated the tip in your head. Now, point-of-sale systems like Square, Clover and Toast flash pre-set tip buttons – 20%, 25%, 30% – with the "custom tip" option tucked away like a secret menu item. Or, even better, many plans automatically add the 20% "service gratuity" and play the hide-and-seek game of making you try to figure out the tip they already left for you on the bill.

And let’s be honest: the person who just rang you up often flips the screen around and stands there, watching, while you make your choice. The people in line behind you see it too. It’s not just payment – it’s a real-time social experiment in generosity and public pressure. People have called it "guilt tipping" for several years, but it feels like flat out extortion.

TRUMP SENDS MILITARY AFTER THE CARTELS AND IT’S LONG OVERDUE

It’s Not Tariffs. It’s a Shift of Responsibility

Inflation has been the suggested silent partner in tipping creep. If a burger was $10 a few years ago, a 20% tip was $2. Now that same burger is $14 or $15, so your "same" 20% tip is already costing more. But here’s the kicker – those digital prompts aren’t even suggesting 20% anymore. Since the restauranteur sets the amounts, they continue to shift the responsibility by shifting the prompts to a 20%, 22%, 25% and 30% grid, meaning your tip has nearly doubled in dollar terms since 2019.

Whose Job Is It to Pay Wages?

Here’s the part few want to say out loud, but I’ll say it even if nobody likes it: it’s not the customer’s job to pay a company’s employees a fair wage – that’s the employer’s responsibility.

If a bakery chooses to raise its hourly wage from $14 to $18, that’s a cost of doing business. But instead of raising menu prices transparently, many businesses simply crank up the tip prompts, quietly outsourcing payroll costs to customers.

That’s silent inflation. Your coffee didn’t get bigger, your sandwich didn’t improve, but your bill went up because you’re now covering part of the employer’s wage bill – on top of higher food prices.

TRUMP BREAKS 'DAY ONE' PROMISE TO LOWER COSTS AS PRICES SURGE ACROSS AMERICA IN FIRST SIX MONTHS

The Expanding Definition of "Tippable"

Tipping used to be for service jobs where base pay relied on gratuities – servers, bartenders, delivery drivers. Now? You’ll find tip requests at self-checkout kiosks, bakeries where you serve yourself, and even car washes where you never meet an employee.

And consider companies like Uber, who said the main differentiation was that you don’t have to worry about tips. Now, you are in some weird random dating game where your driver is rating you and you are rating them. Except if you don’t leave a tip, what rating do you think they are really going to give you?

When every transaction is "tippable," tipping stops being a reward for exceptional service and becomes just another line item in your budget.

Are You All Tipped Out?

Mandatory tips erode the meaning of tipping itself. It’s why people love to travel to Europe because they don’t have to worry about it when they go out for dinner. Customers start tipping out of shame instead of appreciation. And when tipping is seen as automatic, the incentive for great service can disappear. And it’s disappearing every single day. For families already feeling the pinch of inflation, an extra 5–10% on every meal out isn’t small change – it’s real money.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Can We Get A Tipping Reset?

We need a cultural reset. Businesses should be transparent about wages and service fees, rather than quietly leaning on customers to close the payroll gap.

Payment systems should stop stacking suggested tips at the high end, and customers should feel free to tip based on service – not because a tablet told them to.

Next time the server spins the Toast device toward you with 30% as the first option, remember: you’re rewarding service, not paying the company’s wage bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maybe the answer, is you always click custom so you can tip what you actually think the service is worth.

Because if we’re not careful, 30% won’t be the ceiling – it’ll be the starting point.