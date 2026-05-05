America’s answer to Iran’s energy threats begins with Alaskan power

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Claims of Democrat naysayers notwithstanding, President Trump understandably saw a need to take military action in Iran. Allowing a regime that has called the United States "the Great Satan," and has promoted terror across the world for more than half a century, to have a nuclear weapon would pose an unacceptable threat to the American people.

But because roughly one-fifth of all global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict has caused a temporary shortage of oil and gas. Thankfully, however, President Trump realizes that the solution to this real problem for American families lies right here at home — by increasing production of reliable, affordable American energy.

The President recently determined that "domestic petroleum production, refining, and logistics capacity," along with coal and gas transmission and supply chains and energy infrastructure, are "essential to the national defense" under the Defense Production Act. These determinations will allow for government purchases of important technology items, along with other actions "for the encouragement of exploration, development, and mining" of these vital natural resources.

STEVE MOORE: FIVE ENERGY TRUTHS THE MEDIA IGNORE AS AMERICA’S OIL BOOM BLUNTS THE IRAN WAR’S IMPACT

The President’s statements rightly noted that oil "fuels the nation’s armed forces, industrial base, and crucial infrastructure," and that inadequate gas production and storage capacity "would leave the United States and its partners dangerously exposed in times of crisis." Indeed, some Asian countries are having to implement work-from-home orders and four-day work weeks due to ongoing energy shortages. These developments overseas echo scenes from the oil crises of the 1970s — and we should work night and day to make sure they never happen on our shores.

Thankfully, President Trump has spent the past 15 months working to promote domestic energy production, including in the Last Frontier. On Day One of his second term, he signed an executive order overturning many onerous restrictions the Biden administration placed on energy development, as part of a strategy to unleash Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential.

As part of that energy dominance strategy, President Trump has promoted the Alaska LNG Pipeline on multiple occasions, including his 2025 State of the Union address. This major pipeline would facilitate the easy export of liquid natural gas to nations like Japan and South Korea, creating jobs in Alaska and making these countries less dependent on energy sources controlled by hostile powers. Action by Alaska’s Legislature in the coming days could help clear the way for this economically and strategically important project.

Congress has likewise acted to encourage energy exploration and dominance. Last year’s working families tax cuts act included provisions reducing the royalty rate for oil and gas extracted on federal lands, which will incentivize companies to purchase additional leases — and drill hundreds more wells. The law also required new rounds of onshore and offshore oil leases, including in Alaska.

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By contrast, the Biden administration worked to squelch energy production domestically, as part of its campaign to appease leftist climate activists. The last administration blocked access to areas required by federal law, and cancelled leases on Alaska’s Coastal Plain, which a judge called illegal.

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The Biden administration’s actions didn’t end Americans’ need for affordable oil and gas. Instead, they just made us more dependent on hostile powers like Russia and Venezuela for our energy supply. But with Alaska alone holding proven reserves of 3.4 million barrels of oil and 125 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, it makes no sense for the United States to give money — not to mention crucial leverage — to foreign dictators when we have abundant, affordable energy resources here at home.

Thankfully, President Trump realizes what his predecessor did not. His latest determination under the Defense Production Act continues the efforts of the past year-plus. Individually and collectively, those actions will make Americans more secure, help bring down gas prices for hardworking families, and increase energy production and jobs in the Last Frontier and across America.

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