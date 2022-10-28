Expand / Collapse search
Published

7 Biden, Harris quotes that will haunt Dems, Musk's Twitter takeover and more Fox News Opinion

Tucker Carlson: Elon Musk officially owns Twitter Video

Tucker Carlson: Elon Musk officially owns Twitter

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares the latest details on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Thanks to the Biden administration's religious war in Ukraine, this country is about to run out of diesel fuelContinue reading…

SHIELDING THE DEM – In Arizona the media-Democrat complex protects debate-runner Katie Hobbs… Continue reading…

MARK PENN – Inflation is the key factor giving Republicans the edge in November's midterms… Continue reading…

TARGET TAIWAN – Xi Jinping, China's now all-powerful leader calls for ‘world class’ military, vows to ‘reunify’ with Taiwan… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Millennials masquerade 'just to fit in'… Continue reading…

OZ VS. FETTERMAN – These are the key takeaways from the debate in Pennsylvania… Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT MANDELA BARNESThis is why I want Wisconsin's vote in the midterm election… Continue reading…

IF I WERE ELON MUSK – Twitter now belongs to the tycoon. Users just want free speech. Here's how Musk can let freedom reign at last… Continue reading… 

A DEM'S VIEW – To beat back a GOP victory my fellow Dems must focus on economy in last days before midterms… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham asks, "who has the bad candidates now" and discusses the poor selection of candidates from the Democrats for midterms... Watch now...

Angle: Who has the bad candidates now? Video

BAD NEWS NUMBERS – President Joe Biden has been talking up this week's new GDP number but it's not nearly as positive as the White House's spin. Here's why...  Continue reading…

SAFETY FIRST – Soft on crime Democrats leave Americans with a real choice in upcoming midterms…  Continue reading…

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP – This is why I want Georgia's vote in the midterm election… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Fetterman-Oz Debate: Biden Whispers  Check out all of our political cartoons...

